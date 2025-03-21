Rutgers star Ace Bailey was delighted for his former school's player, Class of 2027 guard Chase Lumpkin, as he got selected for the Team USA minicamp. Lumpkin, who is a sophomore at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA, took to Instagram to publish the news.

Bailey reshared this post on his IG story:

Rutgers' Ace Bailey shows support to 2027 Class guard Chase Lumpkin upon Team USA minicamp selection (Image: IG/ Ace Bailey)

Lumpkin will now be a part of the minicamp that will be held in San Antonio, Texas from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6.

"Truly blessed🙏🏽🇺🇸 #usabasketball," Lumpkin captioned the post.

According to MaxPreps, Lumpkin played seven matches in his freshman season and averaged 6.1 points per game. Furthermore, he helped his team to a 24-6 overall and a 13-1 record in the Georgia Section AAAAAA Region 3 Basketball League.

In the 2025 Georgia Boys State Basketball Tournament: GHSA, the Indians secured a 69-54 win against Grovetown in Round 1 on Feb. 19 but were knocked by Norcross in Round 2 on Feb. 22 by a 63-57 scoreline.

On the other hand, Ace Bailey has been impressive for the Scarlet Knights. In his freshman season, the 6-foot-10 guard has started all 30 matches and is averaging 17.6 points while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. He is also averaging 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and one steal per contest.

His best performance came in the 84-74 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 3, where he scored 39 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked the ball four times and stole the ball once. He shot the ball at 55.0%, including 50.0% from the three-point line as he converted 4-of-8 shots.

How good was Ace Bailey in high school?

According to On3's Industry Rankings, Ace Bailey was ranked at the second spot nationally and first in the small forward position and Georgia. He enrolled for Rutgers on Jan. 15, 2023, after rejecting offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and Arkansas, among others.

The Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks in his senior year and led McEachern High School to a 26-6 record and a Class A title.

Furthermore, he was also selected to play in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoops Summit in the final year of his high school career.

