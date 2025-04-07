Jermaine O'Neal Jr., the SMU Mustangs signee and son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, led his team to the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals before they were defeated by the Duke Blue Devils' signees Boozer twins and Columbus.

O'Neal shared some highlights from the tournament with a heartfelt caption on Instagram on Sunday.

"Every loss is a step to success. We are creating a legacy for those who come after us," O'Neal wrote.

O'Neal's post saw comments from Rutgers Scarlett Knights signee Christopher Nwuli, SMU Mustangs signee Jaden Toombs and his father Jermaine O'Neal, among others.

Rutgers signee Christopher Nwuli, Jaden Toombs and others react to SMU-bound Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s heartfelt post following Chipotle Nationals loss (Image: Jermaine O'Neal Jr.)

"Job well done, young bull!," Jermaine O'Neal wrote with six clapping emojis.

"5L twin," Nwuli commented.

"Riding (with) you right or wrong brudda🤞🏾," Toombs said.

Here are other comments:

"Love ya bruddd," Dakari Spears, a class of 2026 player, posted.

"Proud of you 7!!!! @jermaineonealjr ❤️💙🤞🏾," SMU Mustangs coach Jeremie Hart commented.

"My brother 4L," five-star sophomore Ryan Hampton wrote.

The Columbus Explorers, led by the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Cameron Boozer, defeated Dynamic Prep 67-49.

Only two players scored in double digits for Dynamic Prep. Toombs scored 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and stole the ball once. Ja'Cobe Coleman had 15 points on 40.0% shooting, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

O'Neal scored three points, dished out three assists and grabbed one board in the match.

Cayden Boozer was the Explorers' top scorer, finishing with 27 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 9-for-14, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. His brother, Cameron, recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block.

“I love the coaching staff" - Jermaine O'Neal Jr. said on his visit to SMU

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. ranks 93rd nationally, 21st in the small forward position and ninth in Texas (as per On3's Industry Rankings). He received interest from seven programs, including Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns, among others.

However, he signed with the Mustangs on Sep. 18 and talked about his decision with On3:

“The visit went great,” O’Neal said. “I love the coaching staff and how they appreciate me for me. I love the school and everything they’re building there especially since they’re now in the ACC. So in all it was a very good visit.”

He will be joined by Jaden Toombs, Nigel Walls, BJ Davis-Ray and Nana Owusu-Anane at Andy Enfield's side next season.

