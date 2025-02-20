Ryan Day & new OL coach Tyler Bowen prioritize four-star OL in Ohio State's recruiting push for the 2026 class

Ohio State's recruiting momentum for the 2026 class is in full swing following their dominant 2024 championship season. Ryan Day and his staff are preparing to host their first official visit from a 2026 offensive line prospect, as four-star interior lineman Drew Evers is set to visit from June 6-8.

New offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has prioritized building a relationship with Evers since taking the job, and the Texas standout confirmed his visit on X, tagging Day and Bowen in his post:

"#GoBucks 🏠 ❓June 6-8 OV w/ the 🏆 @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @TylerBowen 🌰.

Evers attends Flower Mound High School in Texas and considers pass protection his biggest strength. He is the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 37 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Evers is one of the most sought-after prospects in Texas for the 2026 class, with 40 scholarship offers. In addition to Ohio State, he has official visits scheduled with SMU (May 2-4), Penn State (June 13-15) and Texas A&M (June 20-22).

Drew Evers opens up about the Ohio State offer

Drew Evers received an offer from Ohio State on June 12, just a day before attending the Buckeyes' fourth high school football camp.

“It was a surreal moment,” Evers told Eleven Warriors. “I was in coach Day's office, and then he kind of just like dropped the bomb on me. I wasn't really expecting it at all."

The offer was made even more special, as it came directly from Ryan Day:

"I was expecting to just go in there and meet coach Day for the first time, but whenever he said (former Ohio State offensive line coach Justin) Frye thinks highly of you and we're gonna offer you right here, I was kind of like taken aback, because that doesn't happen every day," Evers said. "You don't get offered by Ohio State, and you don't get offered by Ryan Day."

Being a Texas native, in-state programs like SMU, Texas A&M and Texas are considered as the leaders in Evers' recruitment. However, Ohio State is slowly gaining momentum in his recruitment. On3 gives the Buckeyes a 9.1% chance in securing his commitment. If he chooses Day's program, he would join five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. in the 2026 class.

