Ryan Day's Ohio State finds spot in four-star 2026 class WR's top 6 after recent offer

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars locked in his commitment date for April 18 and narrowed his list of top schools to six. The Providence Day School (North Carolina) standout is considering Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and North Carolina A&T as his future home.

"Thank you Lord for blessing me with these opportunities! WHERE IS HOME ??," Sellers posted on X.

Ryan Day's Ohio State's inclusion in Sellars’ top six comes just days after the Buckeyes extended an offer.

"Blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University 🌰 @brianhartline @CoachJordan82 @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB," Sellers posted on X, tagging Day, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and assistant wide receiver coach Devin Jordan.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound receiver put up dominant numbers last season, hauling in 50 catches for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns. His career receiving total is now over 1,500 yards.

Sellers is the No. 56 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 17 recruit in North Carolina, according to Rivals. He earlier set official visits to Clemson on May 30, South Carolina on June 6, Georgia on June 13 and Michigan on June 20. With his commitment date now set for April 18, it remains to be seen whether these visits will remain on his calendar or be adjusted based on his decision.

Can Ohio State secure Gordon Sellars' commitment?

Among Gordon Sellars' top six schools, Ohio State is the most recent addition. The timing of their offer could be a concern, as he has already built strong relationships with other programs and is also coming off a visit to Clemson earlier this month.

However, the Buckeyes still have nearly a month to make a strong push for Sellars, and their 2024 national championship victory keeps them highly attractive to top prospects.

Speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons in December, Sellars outlined his key factors for choosing a school:

“I am looking for a great football team, but also great academics because football has to end one day, so I want to be put in a situation where I can focus on both. Other important factors to me are the area and the people on campus because I want to be at a place where I can feel like myself.”

If Sellars joins Ohio State’s 2026 class, he will be paired with another talented wide receiver: five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr., the top-ranked player at his position (per ESPN). The Buckeyes have five committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation.

