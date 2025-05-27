Ryan Day's Ohio State gains momentum in four-star target Drew Evers' recruitment battle

Four-star interior offensive lineman Drew Evers has been a priority recruit for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes are now one step closer to landing him. On Monday, Evers included Ryan Day's program in his top six schools, along with SMU, Texas A&M, Penn State and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Evers is the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 30 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is known for his powerful run-blocking ability, and some programs project him to move inside to play guard at the college level.

In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons this spring, Evers shared the ultimate goal in his recruitment:

“I am trying to find the right fit. Education, good football, the staff — all those things play into my decision and what I am looking for in a school."

OSU has 13 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the nation. If Evers commits to the Buckeyes, he would be the third interior offensive lineman in that group, joining Max Riley and Tucker Smith.

Besides Evers, the Buckeyes also remain in the mix for uncommitted interior offensive lineman prospects like Da'Ron Parks from Cardinal Mooney (Florida) and Micah Smith from Vero Beach (Florida).

Drew Evers plans to officially visit Ohio State in June

Drew Evers received the Ohio State offer on June 22, 2023, and has been on campus multiple times. He plans to officially visit the school on June 6.

“I was being recruited by the old offensive line coach, Justin Frye and I really liked Ohio State but I didn’t go to Ohio State just because of coach Frye,” Evers told Lettermen Row. “I went there because I love the building. And I love the people who are in the building. I love where it is, the education and everything like that is.”

With Frye heading to the Arizona Cardinals, Evers has now built a close relationship with the new OSU offensive line coach Tyler Bowen in a short time. He already took an official visit earlier this month with the in-state SMU and has trips to Penn State on June 13 and Texas A&M on June 20.

