Ryan Day's Ohio State joins recruiting race for 5-star QB Ryder Lyons, following offers from Michigan's Sherron Moore 

Michigan and Ohio's famed football rivalry, going all the way back since 1897, enters another chapter. After the Wolverines' Sharon Moore extended an offer towards five-star recruit and No.3 QB in the Class of 2026, Ryder Lyons, the Ohio State Buckeyes, joined the race to pursue Lyons. On 31 Jan, Lyons received an offer from Ryan Day's Buckeyes and shared the announcement on X

"Blessed to say I have received an offer from Thee Ohio State University!!! @CoachFess @ryandaytime @Passing_Academy @CoachDanny10," read the post.

The Buckeyes are in full swing to land commits, and in the last couple of days, have visited multiple high school football athletes. The very same day, they extended an offer to North Forney's FB Legend Bey and Class of 2028 FB Champ Monds. The following day, Olentangy High's four-star player, CJ Sanna, received an offer from Coach Day.

Earlier this month, on January 1, Celina High's three-star athlete, Bowe Bentley, also received an offer. Aside from that, The Buckeyes have visited Justice Fitzpatrick, Pete Eglitis, Preston J. Carey, Derrek Cooper, Micah Champion Smith, and Deverin Gerals II.

As of now, the Buckeyes have landed four commits — Mater Dei's Chris Henry Jr., Avon High's Jakob Weatherspoon, Bolles School's Corbyn Fordham, and Watkin Memorial's Jaden Ricketts as per On3.

Ryder Lyons wins 2024-25 Gatorade California Player of the Year award

On 6th December last year, Ryder Lyons won the 2024-25 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year for his acclaimed performance. Lyons led the Bulldogs with a 12-1 scoreline and clinched a spot at the CIF Division 1-AA North Regional championship game.

Ryder Lyons, who plays for Folsom High School in Folsom, California, boasts third spot in California and ranks No. 10 nationally. In his freshman year in high school, he played one game with 24 Y/G. In his sophomore year, he played 15 games, scoring 61.9 Y/G, and clinched the MaxPreps' Sac-Joaquin Section Player of the Year award. Additionally, he was also named to the Sacramento Bee's All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year.

In his junior year so far, Ryder Lyons has played 13 games with a score of 45 Y/G, he has completed 211 of 310 passes for 3,011 yards, threw 46 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In a statement given to On3, Ryder Lyons' private quarterback trainer, Danny Hernandez, talks about the 6'2 QB and calls Lyons a "Mr. Do-It-All."

You look at a guy like Ryder, and you say ‘this is a guy that’s a threat in all aspects of the game.’ He can beat you with his legs and arm. He’ll run you over if he has to. He’s Mr. Do-It-All," Hernandez said.

"Ryder is amazing. You look at him, and he could easily be a future Heisman winner. He checks all the boxes a coach and fanbase could want. He’s the face of the program kind of guy. He had a phenomenal year this year. I expect him to do the same this season. He’ll have some tough choices to make because pretty much everyone I talk to has him No. 1 on their board," he added.

Aside from Michigan and Ohio State, Ryder Lyons has received offers from USC, Oregon, Auburn, and Alabama among others.

