Ryan Day's Ohio State moves closer to securing a potential commitment from four-star LB to the Class of 2026

Four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson remains a top in-state target for Ohio State in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The standout from Grenville High School (Ohio) has scheduled an official visit to Ryan Day’s program for June 13.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect is being recruited by Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Fresh off a national championship victory, the Buckeyes hold a strong position in his recruitment and boast a 93.1% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3.

Cincere Johnson's potential commitment will give OSU its first linebacker commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 9 in the nation with four committed players. He has also set official visits to Alabama on May 31, Oklahoma on June 6 and USC on June 20.

Ad

Cincere Johnson draws comparisons to Ohio State LB Arvell Reese

Cincere Johnson is the No. 8 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential has drawn comparisons to Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

“On a couple of plays I thought that was Arvell,” Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. told AL in September. “He’s running the alley pretty good, and he ran those screens down. He showed some explosion.”

Ad

Reese believes his greatest attribute is his speed and pursuit, which he proved in the 2024 season. He recorded 43 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and half a sack.

Meanwhile, Johnson had an outstanding junior year, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the All-Ohio First Team Defense. He racked up 205 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two touchdowns and two pass breakups while helping his school secure a regional championship.

Ad

“That guy was my role model,” Johnson said about Reese. “Him and little Braylin (West), No. 3. I learned from the best, how to play linebacker, how to come up and be dominant.”

To honor his role model, Johnson even wears the same No. 8 jersey Reese sported when Glenville won its first OHSAA state championship. If he ultimately commits to Ohio State, Buckeyes fans will have another reason to celebrate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place