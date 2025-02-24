Ryan Day's Ohio State offers scholarship to elite IOL to the Class of 2026

Three-star interior offensive lineman Marky Walbridge has been gaining attention in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He added another major offer to his list on Friday, this time from Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"WOW! Very excited to have received an offer from the national champions, The Ohio state University 🌰 @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @TylerBowen #GoBuckeyes #DevelopedHere," Walbridge posted on X, tagging Day and offensive line coach Tyler Bowen.

At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Walbridge possesses elite length and flexibility for an offensive lineman. As a child, he was often too heavy to compete with kids his age due to weight restrictions in youth leagues. He explored a variety of sports before ultimately falling in love with football.

"I wanted to push myself to be one of the best on the field because I never got to play (growing up)," Walbridge told the Ledger. "I wanted to show myself off."

Marky Walbridge is the No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts and the No. 35 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With Ohio State yet to land an offensive lineman in this cycle, he could be a key addition to its recruiting class.

Ohio State joins a growing list of suitors for Marky Walbridge

Marky Walbridge originally grew up in Hanover and began his high school football career at Hanover High, playing varsity as a freshman in 2021 before transferring to St. Sebastian's High School in Massachusetts.

The offer from Ohio State is the latest addition to his growing resume, as since last month, Walbridge received scholarships from Wake Forest, North Carolina and Nebraska. He also has offers from Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Marky Walbridge is still early in his recruitment and has yet to reveal his top schools. Penn State currently holds a slight lead with a 36.1% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3. However, with Ohio State now in the mix, the competition for his pledge is expected to intensify moving forward.

The Buckeyes have four committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation.

