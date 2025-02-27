Ryan Day's Ohio State offers scholarship to four-star cornerback to the Class of 2027

Four-star cornerback Havon Finney is one of the best emerging prospects in the 2027 class. The Sierra Canyon High School (California) standout has added his latest offer from Ryan Day's Ohio State on Tuesday.

Finney shared the news on X, tagging the Buckeyes secondary coach Tim Walton.

"After a great conversation with the Ohio State Coaching Staff, I am pleased to announce that I have received an offer from The Ohio State University. #GoBuckeyes @OhioStateFB @OGWalt_," Finney posted.

In the last month, Finney was re-offered by UCLA, and since then, he has also received scholarships from schools like USC, Penn State, Texas, UNC, California State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Michigan.

As of now, Lincoln Riley's Trojans hold an early edge in Finney's recruitment as his in-state school.

"That's the school that I first ever fell in love with," Finney told 247Sports about USC. "I grew up watching USC. That's always been my favorite school growing up, so it meant a lot to me. I've been a fan for a long time. I used to watch Adoree' Jackson and Robert Woods."

With Finney still only a sophomore, OSU has plenty of time to make its case for the 2027 cycle. The next step for the Buckeyes will be getting him on campus for a visit.

What potential will Havon Finney bring to Ohio State?

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Havon Finney totaled 37 tackles, including 29 solo and eight assisted, along with four interceptions and 16 passes defended. As a freshman, he recorded 27 tackles (23 solo, four assisted) and one interception.

Last month, Finney earned a spot on the MaxPreps All-America "First Team Defense." He is the No. 2 cornerback in the 2027 class, the No. 5 prospect in the nation and the No. 3 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Havon Finney can be a big addition to Ohio State's 2027 class, which has two committed players so far. The Buckeyes this cycle have already secured a California native in four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds and also features four-star athlete Jamier Brown.

