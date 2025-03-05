Ryan Day's Ohio State offers scholarship to nation's No. 1 defensive lineman to the Class of 2027

Four-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley is already viewed as a future five-star prospect due to his exceptional skill set. The standout from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles has attracted offers from several top programs, with his most recent scholarship coming from Ohio State on Monday.

Ad

New Ohio State assistant defensive line coach Tony Washington Jr. previously recruited Wesley while coaching at UCLA.

"Blessed to be offered by @OhioStateFB @SierraCanyonFB @R2X_Rushmen1," Wesley shared on X, tagging Ohio State associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry A. Johnson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman recorded nine sacks, 29 solo tackles and 44 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two pass deflections in his sophomore season in 2024. His freshman season was equally impressive, totaling 55 tackles and 10 sacks.

Wesley possesses all the qualities of an elite pass rusher and is regarded as the top edge prospect from California since Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2019 class. Thibodeaux, now a linebacker for the New York Giants, was a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in his class and the top player in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

As for Wesley, he currently holds the No. 1 ranking among defensive linemen in the 2027 class. He is the top-ranked player in California and the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ohio State has to battle with top schools for Richard Wesley's commitment

Despite being just a sophomore, Richard Wesley has been a hot name in the recruitment world. Since January, he has picked up offers from Sierra Canyon, North Carolina, Texas and Penn State.

Ad

Oregon, Georgia, USC and Oklahoma seem to be OSU’s biggest challengers in Wesley’s recruitment. According to On3, the Trojans currently lead the race with a 50.0% chance of landing his commitment.

To build early momentum, Ohio State’s coaching staff will need to get Wesley on campus for a visit. The Buckeyes have already secured two commitments in their 2027 class: four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds and four-star athlete Jamier Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place