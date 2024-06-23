Ryan Day's Ohio State offers walk-on opportunity to 2025 class kicker Peter Notaro: REPORTS

The Ohio State Buckeyes have offered a preferred walk-on opportunity to 2025 recruiting class kicker Peter Notaro, from North Allegheny (Pa.). The offer is part of head coach Ryan Day's recruitment efforts for their 2025 class, which is already ranked first nationally with 17 commitments.

Notaro announced on his social media that he received an offer from the Buckeyes after a conversation with quality control coach Rob Keys and special team assistant Gunner Daniel.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Keys and @theGunnerDaniel I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University!!" Notaro wrote on X/Twitter.

Notaro is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the top kickers in the country. He remains unranked by 247 Sports and On3, but Kohl’s Professional Camps, a leading organization in the evaluation of kickers and punters, rates him as a five-star kicker and a four-and-a-half-star punter. It also marked him as the No. 4 place kicker in the class of 2025.

If Notaro commits to the Buckeyes, he will join a class that already has five-star players like Devin Sanchez, Tavien St. Clair and Na'eem Offord. The class also has four-star athletes like Faheem Delane, Carter Lowe, Zahir Mathis and Bo Jackson, among others.

Pitt Panthers are also in the race for Peter Notaro

The Pitt Panthers entered the race to secure Peter Notaro, extending an offer to the talented player last week. Notaro, who visited Pitt in April, was hosted at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex by former recruiting assistant Jacob Sakk.

Pitt already boasts a reliable kicker in Ben Sauls, along with Samuel Carpenter and Franco Fernandez-Enjo, who currently head the special teams unit. However, every program wants to ensure sustained success in the kicking game, and so does Pitt.

Notaro is fresh off an incredible junior season at North Allegheny and perfectly fits this profile. He converted 7 of 8 field goal attempts that season, including a 47-yard kick, which led his school to the WPIAL Title and the PIAA Final.

At the Underclassman Challenge, Peter Notaro amassed 116.43 points on kickoffs. His impressive performance at a winter Showcase Camp also earned him an invite to the Underclassman Challenge last year, where he scored 12 points on field goals, 98.6 points in punting and 104.10 points on kickoffs.