Ryan Day's Ohio State set to receive spring visit from nation's top 10 RB in the Class of 2027

Ohio State got a hot streak in recruitment following its national championship win over Notre Dame in the 2024 season and sent offers to multiple blue-chip prospects in the nation. On Jan. 25, just five days following their title win, Ryan Day and his coaching staff sent a scholarship to four-star running back Amir Brown for their 2027 class.

Brown has scheduled five spring visits, including a trip to Ohio State on April 12.

The 5-10, 200-pound prospect's visit schedule kicks off in North Carolina on March 22, followed by stops at Notre Dame on April 11, Duke on April 19 and Penn State on April 26. As a sophomore, Brown is still early in his recruitment and doesn’t have a top list, but these spring visits will shape his recruitment moving forward.

Since the start of the year, Brown has received offers from Syracuse, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida State, Louisville, Toledo, Duke and Maryland. As of now, his in-state program, North Carolina, is considered the leader in his recruitment.

What potential may Amir Brown bring to Ohio State?

As a freshman during the 2023 season, Amir Brown played at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, but has since transferred to Rolesville High School. As a member of the 2027 recruiting class, he remains unranked by some recruiting services.

According to 247Sports, Brown is the No. 82 prospect in the nation, the No. 4 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Rivals lists him as the No. 16 running back in the nation and the No. 5 recruit in the state.

Brown had a breakout sophomore season in 2024, amassing 903 total yards and 16 touchdowns, which included 624 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 279 receiving yards and three more scores. As a freshman, he recorded 85 carries for 472 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding nine receptions for 77 yards.

If Amir Brown commits to Ohio State, he would become the Buckeyes' first running back pledge in the 2027 class, which already features two committed players. The Buckeyes' this cycle is headlined by four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds.

