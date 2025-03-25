Saniyah Hall's Montverde Academy and Grace Knox's Etiwanda take top spots on ESPN's high school girls' basketball power rankings

In the latest ESPN HoopGurlz Team Rankings, Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, has led her school, Montverde Academy (FL), to the top spot. Furthermore, the LSU signee Grace Knox's Etiwanda (CA) has jumped three places to second in the updated rankings posted on Monday.

Check them out below:

Saniyah Hall's Montverde was ranked second two weeks ago. However, the Florida school has been on a roll now, having won all its matchups this year. According to MaxPreps, its last game was against DME Academy on Feb. 25, winning 55-41.

Montverde has a perfect 11-0 home record and a 12-1 away record. Furthermore, it is on an 18-week winning streak that started on Dec. 27 after its 55-45 win against Rock Bridge. Hall has been impressive for Montverde, averaging 22.8 points, three assists, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in three seasons and 78 matchups.

On the other hand, Grace Knox, who ranks seventh nationally, second in the small forward position, and first in California, led Etiwanda to the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships. The tournament saw the Eagles receive a bye in Round 1 on March 5, followed by a 67-57 win against Mater Dei in the Regional Semifinals on March 8.

They also defeated Ontario Christian 67-62 in the regional finals on March 11 and sealed the championship after a 75-59 win against Archbishop Mitty on March 15.

The latest rankings also saw Bishop McNamara (MD) maintain its position at the third spot after winning all three of its games against St. Mary's Ryken, Mt. Zion Prep Academy and St. Frances Academy in March.

However, it was USC signee Jazzy Davidson's Clackamas (OR) who dropped down to the 14th spot. The school was knocked out of the 2025 OSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (Oregon) after a 63-58 defeat in the finals against Tualatin.

Which program leads the race to sign Saniyah Hall?

While Saniyah Hall still has another year to decide on her collegiate career, the 6-foot-2 small forward has taken two unofficial visits to Ohio State on July 17, 2023, and to USC on Nov. 6.

According to On3's recruitment predictions, the Buckeyes lead the race to sign the forward with a 36.5% chance but are closely followed by the USC Trojans with a 32.0% chance.

Florida State, Maryland and Xavier have less than a 3% prediction to land Hall. Which program will Saniyah Hall choose?

