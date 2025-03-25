  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Saniyah Hall's Montverde Academy and Grace Knox's Etiwanda take top spots on ESPN's high school girls' basketball power rankings

Saniyah Hall's Montverde Academy and Grace Knox's Etiwanda take top spots on ESPN's high school girls' basketball power rankings

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 25, 2025 16:50 GMT
Etiwanda Eagles defeated the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs 75-59 to win a girls CIF State Open Division championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Etiwanda Eagles defeated the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs 75-59 to win a girls CIF State Open Division championship basketball game. - Source: Getty

In the latest ESPN HoopGurlz Team Rankings, Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, has led her school, Montverde Academy (FL), to the top spot. Furthermore, the LSU signee Grace Knox's Etiwanda (CA) has jumped three places to second in the updated rankings posted on Monday.

Ad

Check them out below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saniyah Hall's Montverde was ranked second two weeks ago. However, the Florida school has been on a roll now, having won all its matchups this year. According to MaxPreps, its last game was against DME Academy on Feb. 25, winning 55-41.

Montverde has a perfect 11-0 home record and a 12-1 away record. Furthermore, it is on an 18-week winning streak that started on Dec. 27 after its 55-45 win against Rock Bridge. Hall has been impressive for Montverde, averaging 22.8 points, three assists, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in three seasons and 78 matchups.

Ad

On the other hand, Grace Knox, who ranks seventh nationally, second in the small forward position, and first in California, led Etiwanda to the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships. The tournament saw the Eagles receive a bye in Round 1 on March 5, followed by a 67-57 win against Mater Dei in the Regional Semifinals on March 8.

They also defeated Ontario Christian 67-62 in the regional finals on March 11 and sealed the championship after a 75-59 win against Archbishop Mitty on March 15.

Ad

The latest rankings also saw Bishop McNamara (MD) maintain its position at the third spot after winning all three of its games against St. Mary's Ryken, Mt. Zion Prep Academy and St. Frances Academy in March.

However, it was USC signee Jazzy Davidson's Clackamas (OR) who dropped down to the 14th spot. The school was knocked out of the 2025 OSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (Oregon) after a 63-58 defeat in the finals against Tualatin.

Ad

Which program leads the race to sign Saniyah Hall?

While Saniyah Hall still has another year to decide on her collegiate career, the 6-foot-2 small forward has taken two unofficial visits to Ohio State on July 17, 2023, and to USC on Nov. 6.

According to On3's recruitment predictions, the Buckeyes lead the race to sign the forward with a 36.5% chance but are closely followed by the USC Trojans with a 32.0% chance.

Florida State, Maryland and Xavier have less than a 3% prediction to land Hall. Which program will Saniyah Hall choose?

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी