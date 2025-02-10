"Scary ability": Hoops fans react to 5-star Kentucky Wildcats target Miikka Muurinen's impressive dunk 

Miikka Muurinen, the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2026 has attracted a lot of interest from programs across the nation with his performances for AZ Compass Prep. The Finnish forward led his team to a 61-44 win against Link Academy on Friday.

Muurinen's team was able to outscore Link Academy in every quarter. However, the 6-foot-10 power forward stole the highlight with his outrageous dunk. Muurinen was quick to deflect the ball and ran at full pace before he dunked it down hard, showing off his impressive bounce from just ahead of the free-throw line. Famous basketball page Sports Center NEXT posted a highlight of the dunk:

His dunk united all the hoops fans as they joined the comments section to express their shock:

Hoops fans react to 5-star Kentucky Wildcats target Miikka Muurinen's impressive dunk

"Its way easier for people under six foot to have bounce and he’s 6’11 jumping from that far from the rim is a scary ability," a fan said.

"It's not like a defender would've stopped that anyway 😂 my goodness he actually threw it down hard and where exactly did he jump from???? and also look at that it was just one Dribble that he took to run the length of the entire half court," another fan said.

"@laurimarkkanen you need to get in the lab with this dude, he’s special," one fan said.

More fans joined the conversation to talk about Muurinen's dunk:

"6'9 and he's bouncing from the free throw line???? nah man cmon, how do you stop this? i thought big men weren't supposed to have a lot of bounce or be fast. He's defying it all," one fan said.

"Calipari commit," another fan said.

"Got damnnn," one fan said.

Who leads the race to sign Miikka Muurinen?

According to On3, 22 programs have shown interest in securing the signature of the Class of 2026 forward. These include top programs including North Carolina, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa, among others.

The publisher's recruitment prediction machine suggests that the Razorbacks lead the race to land Muurinen with a 33.2% chance. However, Michigan is not too far behind with a 29.1% chance of landing him. It is followed by Utah, which has a 24.9% prediction of landing the forward.

