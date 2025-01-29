"Seeing a lot of Clemson" "LSU is my guess": Fans react as 4-star OL Darius Gray announces his upcoming official visits

Darius Gray, a four-star offensive lineman from St. Christopher's School, is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country and he is set to take visits to some of these schools in the upcoming weeks. Gray has lined up five official visits this summer, as per On3.

The four-star offensive lineman will begin his string of visits with Clemson in May and conclude his journey in South Carolina in late June. He will also visit Tennessee, LSU and Penn State during that time.

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared Gray's schedule on Twitter and fans were quick to give their opinions on it. A majority of the fans played the guessing game and shared their thoughts on where the four-star lineman might go once it's all said and done.

"Seeing a lot of Clemson on these finalist. Dabo finally getting into the bidding wars," one fan said.

"LSU is my guess here! We shall see!" another fan said.

"He put the in order, saving the best for last," one fan said.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the current favorites to land him, as per On3 and fans of the program are expecting him to commit to the Shane Beamer-led side.

"Saving the best for last! Go Gamecocks!" one fan said.

"Save the best for last big guy!" one fan said.

Darius Gray is ranked No.36 in the country and is the fourth-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall prospect from the state of Virginia.

Darius Gray "feeling great" about the Penn State Nittany Lions

The four-star offensive lineman from Richmond, Virginia, Darius Gray is one of the best players from the Class of 2026. He is sitting on offers from schools such as South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU and Ohio State. However, the Penn State Nittany Lions have made an early impression on the youngster and are trending in the right direction to land him.

He spoke about the program with On3's Chad Simmons and claimed that he was "feeling great" about the James Franklin-led school.

"I am feeling great about Penn State," Darius Gray told Simmons, as per On3. "I’m a strong believer that once the time comes, PSU will be a school that I’m considering going to for my college football career."

He also had high praise for Franklin in an early interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong.

" It definitely starts with Coach [James] Franklin," the 6-3 athlete said, as per On3. "He’s a guy who pushes his team and brings a lot of energy to practice and different things. They have a great coaching staff and great players around that makes you go a long way."

Penn State's Class of 2026 is ranked No.4 in the country as the program has already landed commitments from nine athletes from the class, according to 247Sports.

