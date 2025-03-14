Sentinel's Jason Crowe Jr. drops 1-word reaction on Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas averaging 23 PPG

Jason Crowe Jr., son of former NBA player Jason Crowe and the No. 7 player in the Class of 2026, was impressed by Notre Dame star Hamiley Arenas' performances. The daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been phenomenal in an underwhelming season for the Sherman Oaks-based school.

On Thursday, the basketball page BallerTV on Instagram shared some highlights of the 5-foot-10 combo guard.

"Hamiley Arenas is only a freshman at Notre Dame High School, and she’s a name you’ll be hearing for years 👀 @hamileyarenas0 @no.chill.gil @notredamewbb. Through 25 games this season, she’s averaging: 23 PPG | 10 RPG | 3 APG," the post was captioned.

Crowe reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"youngin @hamileyarenas0," with a fingers crossed emoji.

Sentinel's Jason Crowe reacts to Hamiley Arenas' high school exploits (Image: IG/@jasoncrowejr)

Notre Dame has a 12-16 record overall and is yet to win a game in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League. However, freshman Hamiley Arenas has done pretty well in her first season.

She finished her debut game for the Knights with a double-double in the 75-70 loss to Campbell last year. Arenas scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and her father, Gilbert Arenas, shared highlights of her performance on Instagram.

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds high-school Debut 🔥🔥 #nortedameGirl," he captioned the post.

Hamiley Arenas has played 25 matchups this season and scored 23.3 points while shooting 39.0%, including 26.0% from beyond the arc. She also dished out 3.1 assists, grabbed 10.5 boards, stole the ball 2.8 times and had 0.9 blocks. She leads Notre Dame in points, FG %, FT %, rebounds, blocks, steals, 3-point % and assists.

Jason Crowe Jr. visited by top programs

According to On3, Jason Crowe, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard for the Inglewood Sentinels, has been visited by coaches of three top programs, including USC's Eric Musselman, Kentucky's Mark Pope and Arkansas' John Calipari.

Furthermore, assistants from colleges including Oregon, LSU, UCLA, Michigan, UCLA and Washington also traveled to visit the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 4 player in California, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

The publisher's recruitment prediction machine states that the Trojans have the highest chance of landing the guard, with a 54.7% probability.

The shooting guard still has another year to decide on his collegiate career. Which program will Jason Crowe choose?

