Shane Beamer's South Carolina gets closer to securing another four-star commit as priority target reclassifies to 2026 class

South Carolina has five committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 23 in the nation. The Gamecocks are closing in on another four-star prospect, as top target Sequel Patterson has reclassified to the 2026 class from the 2027 cycle.

Shane Beamer has seen success with reclassifications, as wide receivers Donovan Murph and Jordon Gidron, both four-stars originally in the 2026 class, have moved up to join the 2025 class.

In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons in April, Patterson discussed his recruitment and labeled Clemson, Tennessee and South Carolina as the programs standing out. He has made several visits to Columbia, including an important one during the Gamecocks’ spring game.

“South Carolina makes it feel like home," Patterson said. "They recruit the South Carolina guys hard. They get a lot of them, then they go there, produce and have success. The coaches do a great job.”

Patterson also holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Michigan State.

According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, South Carolina leads for Patterson with a 66.8% chance of landing his commitment, followed by Michigan at 20.8%.

What potential does Sequel Patterson bring to South Carolina?

Sequel Patterson is the No. 11 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in South Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Though officially labeled an "athlete," South Carolina wide receivers coach Mike Furrey is focused on using him on the offensive side of the ball.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Patterson logged 76 rushing attempts for 441 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching 52 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns. At quarterback, he threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing on defense with 23 tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions.

Patterson is a standout in multiple sports and earned all-region honors in basketball, averaging 13.8 points per game, as well as finishing second in the high jump at the South Carolina State track championships.

