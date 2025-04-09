Shane Beamer's South Carolina loses commitment of four-star CB in the Class of 2026

Four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer decommitted from South Carolina's 2026 class on Tuesday. The Duluth High School (Georgia) standout had been committed to Shane Beamer's Gamecocks since November.

The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect is among the youngest players in the 2026 cycle, but he has proved his phenomenal skills in coverage by excelling at disrupting routes at the line and making plays on the ball. He is the No. 25 cornerback in the nation and the No. 31 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Dyer made 18 tackles and logged two interceptions. He holds 28 scholarship offers from college programs across the country.

Dyer’s departure leaves South Carolina with five commitments in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 16 in the nation and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference. He is the third player to decommit from the Gamecocks this cycle, following linebacker Rodney Colton and quarterback Landon Duckworth. With Dyer's exit, the school also lost its only cornerback commitment in the class.

What's next for Peyton Dyer following his decommitment from South Carolina?

After Peyton Dyer decommitted from South Carolina, many believe he is favoring Georgia, where he is scheduled for an official visit on June 13. As his in-state school, the Bulldogs hosted him multiple times this spring and was one of the first programs he visited in February.

Georgia's defensive backs coach Donte Williams is leading his recruitment.

“I had a great time at Georgia," Dyer said in February, via On3. "I met with coach (Kirby) Smart, coach Donte and we talked about a lot of things. We watched some film and they are one of my top schools. With Georgia, it is the energy. The coaches are great, we have had some great talks."

Dyer’s decommitment came just a day after Georgia lost another defensive back commit, Jontavious Wyman, who flipped to Miami.

USC is still in the mix. The Trojans offered Dyer in January, and he scheduled an official visit for June 6. He also had an official visit to South Carolina planned for June 20, but it’s unclear if that will still happen following his decommitment.

