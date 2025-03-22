Shane Beamer's South Carolina receives commitment of four-star IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Zyon Guiles committed to his in-state South Carolina's 2026 class on Friday morning. The Carvers Bay High School (South Carolina) chose Shane Beamer's Gamecocks over schools like Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect was a key target for South Carolina early in his recruitment. He has been a frequent visitor to the in-state program, making multiple trips dating back to last offseason and fall, with a return visit in January.

Guiles is scheduled to take an official visit to South Carolina on June 6. He also has visits planned for Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Georgia this summer, but those plans might alter following his commitment to the Gamecocks. He is the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, per Rivals.

Zyon Guiles reveals the reasons behind his South Carolina commitment

With his commitment, Zyon Guiles becomes the second interior offensive lineman to join South Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class, alongside three-star prospect Anthony Baxter.

“What made them right for me I’d definitely say is the family aspect of it,” Guiles told On3. “The development. It was great. Really just i can see myself being around the coaching staff. How they treat their families was good. It’s definitely somewhere I see myself coming in and playing.”

Besides Shane Beamer, offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley played a big part in Guiles committing to the school. Both visited Carvers Bay High School during the Contact Period, marking the first time in over 20 years that coaches from any Southeastern Conference program had stopped by the school.

“Coach Shane Beamer is a good guy," Guiles told Sports Talk SC earlier this year. "They tell me I’m one of the top priorities in the ’26 class. That’s something I really love to hear. I like how they all move as one. There’s not different groups, they are all one big family over there.

“They move in unison. They don’t exclude anybody. Me and Coach Beamer talk almost weekly. He calls me when I get home and asks me how everything is going."

South Carolina has six committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation.

