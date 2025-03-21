Shane Beamer's South Carolina receives the commitment of top in-state prospect Zyon Guiles

Carvers Bay High School (Hemingway, South Carolina) offensive lineman Zyon Guiles announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday. Guiles chose the Gamecocks over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina. His pledge is a big win for the Gamecock on the recruiting trail, as he's the top-ranked prospect in the state.

Guiles, who's also the No. 7 offensive lineman nationally, per On3, stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 290 pounds. He became the sixth prospect to announce their commitment to the Gamecocks.

He joins four-star safety J'Savien Currence, four-star tight end Jamel Howse, four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer, four-star edge Keenan Britt and three-star offensive lineman Anthony Baxter.

Guiles will visit Columbia this weekend to celebrate his commitment to the Gamecocks. He described the deciding factors in his commitment in an interview with On3. He said,

“What made them right for me I’d definitely say is the family aspect of it. The development. It was great. Really just I can see myself being around the coaching staff. How they treat their families was good. It’s definitely somewhere I see myself coming in and playing.”

The Gamecocks' head coach, Shane Beamer, did a good job selling Guiles on his plans for the program. Describing his impression of the coach, Guiles said,

“Coach Beamer, he’s great. He’s really turned the program around. A lot of recruits are flocking to the school, and it’s great.”

In addition to Beamer, Zyon Guiles has built a good relationship with the offensive lines coach of the Gamecocks, Lonnie Teasley. He said

“Coach Teasley, he’s great. I talked to him frequently. He tells me how I can fit into the program. He shows me the way I play can fit. He looks at me as a guy that comes in and plays right away, which stands out to me.”

Zyon Guiles’ high school coach commends his growth

Carvers Bay High School coach Matthew Richard spoke about Zyon Guiles' growth in the past year in an interview with GamecockCentral. He said,

“The recruiting process for Zyon from this point last year until now is night and day. Last year, he was still little known. He took that as a motivation. He hit the weight room. He dedicated himself to his craft even more. He’s still the same hungry kid. Still wants to prove himself.”

The Gamecocks are No. 13 in the 2026 recruiting class, per On3.

