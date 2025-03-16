NBA legend Lebron James' son Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are state champions. The team clinched the CIF State Division 1 title on Friday night after a hard-fought 58-53 victory over Lincoln High School.

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'neal took to her Instagram story, resharing a picture of the Trailblazers holding their trophy. She shared the picture with a one-word caption that read:

"Bruddas."

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'neal shares 1-word reaction as Bryce James and Sierra Canyon clinch state title. (Image via Instagram @mearahoneal_)

In the picture, six-foot point guard Gavin Hightower held the trophy while Bryce James, Bryce Cofiels, and a few other Sierra Canyon teammates stood behind him, posing with their medals around their necks.

Gavin Hightower finished the game with a team-high 15 points, while 6-foot-7 forward Maxi Adams delivered 14 points. Bryce Cofield also contributed 11 points to the victory.

With NBA legend Lebron James watching from the courtside seat, Bryce James contributed three points, five rebounds, and two assists to the victory. Lebron's wife, Savannah, and their daughter, Zhuri, were also in attendance.

Bron was, in fact, the most excited when Bryce hustled in a bucket to put his team five points ahead with 17 seconds left in the game. He was seen celebrating ecstatically on the sidelines, pumping his fist and almost running onto the court.

Bryce James reveals NBA Legend Lebron James' input during CIF State final game

Witnessing his son Bryce James play in the CIF State final was a proud moment for NBA Legend Lebron James and he showed it in his support for Bryce throughout the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Bryce mentioned that his dad was actively coaching him throughout the game.

"My dad on the sideline, he's always coaching me up, telling me what to do. Like, even if I'm how tonight was, I wasn't making shots, but he just told me to keep shooting. And that just means he has confidence in me. And from now on, I will always have confidence in myself and so will my teammates."

Sierra Canyon has now won its fourth state title. Their last shot at the title came in 2020 when they made it to the final, which was cut off due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

In fact, when asked if he now has a bragging right over his brother Bronny, who missed out on the title due to the 2020 Covid-19 issue, Bryce said:

"They definitely should have won one with COVID… I'll still say it's 1-1… It's 1-1."

Bryce is now concluding is high school basketball journey. The next chapter continues with Arizona at the college level next season.

