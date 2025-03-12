Bryce James, Shaqir O'Neal and Chris Paul II appeared impressed by the unranked Sierra Canyon guard Jayden Alexander after he posted his highlight reel on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ad

Alexander showcased his skill as he converted tough layups through contact, shots from beyond the arc, powerful dunks, and defensive plays, including steals that led to fastbreak points.

Ad

Trending

Jayden Alexander captioned his post with two emojis and the trio of NBA stars' sons took to the comments section of the video to react to Alexander's highlight reel:

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal, Bryce James and Chris Paull II share their reaction to Sierra Canyon's Jayden Alexander's post (Image: IG/ Jayen Alexander)

"Pro asf," commented the son of the four-time NBA Champ, LeBron James, Bryce James.

Ad

The son of the 15-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, commented, "trimmm."

Chris Paul II, the son of the 12-time NBA All-Star, Chris Paul also commented the same, "trimm."

Alexander's Sierra Canyon teammates also joined the comments section:

Sierra Canyon teammates share their reaction to Sierra Canyon's Jayden Alexander's post (Image: IG/ Jayden Alexander)

"Omggg," commented Bryce Cofield.

Ad

Donovan Averitte commented, "shmoney."

"Boy so pro," "You the one brotherrrr," commented Gavin Hightower with a finger crossed and a red heart emoji.

"li jashy," commented Stephen Kankole.

In a photo shared by Sierra Canyon's official Instagram account, seniors including James, Donovan Averitte, Chris Cain, Jayden Alexander, Gavin Hightower, Bryce Cofield, Michael Jose-Maria Baba, Edwin Bai and Tairi HabaWallace were accompanied by their families during senior night.

Ad

All of them were given their jerseys and some flowers:

Sierra Canyon High School pays tribute to seniors with their family in attendance (Image: IG/Sierra Canyon Basketball)

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon win the Regional Final trophy

Sierra Canyon secured a 74-68 win against Redondo Union on Tuesday to lift the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Regional Final trophy. James took to Instagram to share the trophy with a three-worded caption:

Ad

Bryce James shares 3-word reaction after winning Regional Final trophy (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

The Trailblazers won Round 1 with a 73-48 scoreline against Centennial on Mar. 4 and a 78-45 scoreline in Round 2 against Santa Barbara on Mar. 6 to reach the Regional Semifinals.

In the Regional Semifinals, Sierra Canyon bagged a 68-64 win against JSerra Catholic on Saturday. They will now face Lincoln in the Championship Game on Friday at the Golden 1 Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback