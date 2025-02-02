Five-star prospect Isiah Harwell praised Michigan State power forward Coen Carr for his impressive jumping ability. Coen has an amazing reach with a 51.5-inch vertical, according to B/R Hoops.

Harwell shared B/R Hoops' Instagram post and wrote:

"That's just odd. Share some for the rest of us."

Houston signee Isiah Harwell shares his reaction to Michigan State PF Coen Carr's vertical jump (Image by Instagram/@ isiah_harwell1)

Harwell is already making a name for himself. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was selected for this year's McDonald's All-American, where he will represent the East.

Harwell will play alongside Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nate Ament and Darius Adams. This season, he’s averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across 13 games.

The No. 11 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 (per On3) averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a junior.

Harwell, who attends Wasatch Academy (Pocatello, Idaho), will now hope to end the final few months of high school career on a high. Harwell's team has a 19-3 record this season and will face Judge Memorial Catholic on Tuesday.

Isiah Harwell will play for the Cougars

While Isiah Harwell may want some of Coen Carr's incredible athleticism, he is not following his college route. The Wasatch Academy shooting guard has signed with Houston.

Harwell also had offers from Gonzaga, Texas and California. He is expected to play with Link Academy power forward Chris Cenac next season.

Cenac is the fifth overall prospect in the Class of 2025, per On3 rankings.

But before they link up at Houston, the two will face off at the McDonald's All-American game on Apr. 1 at Barclays Center.

