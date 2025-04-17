“She pretty”: Duke commit Cameron Boozer gushes over GF Lauren’s stylish snaps in green gown for prom on IG

Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will be following in his father's footsteps after signing with the Duke Blue Devils, along with his brother Cayden, on Oct. 11.

Off the court, the 6-foot-9 power forward is seen commenting on his GF, Yva Lauren Cao's pictures. The couple has shared plenty of pictures on Instagram. This time, Cao shared some snaps from prom with her friends as she wore a stylish green gown on Thursday:

"Me after telling everyone I wasn’t going:" Cao captioned the post.

Boozer hyped up his girlfriend, commenting four times under Cao's post:

Duke commit Cameron Boozer gushes over GF Lauren’s stylish snaps in green gown for prom on IG (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

"Pre game for Columbus prom🕺," Boozer wrote in his first comment, followed by "Oooo she pretty."

He added two more comments, "Green for golf🏌️⛳️," "Shooters shoot😎."

The couple was also seen together attending Duke's match against North Carolina on Feb. 1, which the Blue Devils won, 87-70. Cao shared a selfie with Boozer, which was later reshared by the Columbus Explorers senior:

Cameron Boozer and his girlfriend at the Duke Blue Devils game against North Carolina (Image: IG/ Cameronboozer)

Furthermore, Cao also accompanied the 6-foot-9 power forward when he signed his letter of intent with the Blue Devils on Nov. 14. The story was reshared by Boozer again:

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

Cameron Boozer and GF Yva Lauren Cao during Duke letter of intent signing (Image: Yva Lauren Cao IG)

Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren Cao reacts to him winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year honor

After an exceptional season at the Columbus Explorers, Boozer won the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year award, making it the second time he has achieved this feat. He led the Explorers to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

The official Instagram page of Gatorade shared the news on Mar. 27:

Cao reshared the post on her IG story:

Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren Cao reacts to him winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year honor (Image: IG/yvacao)

"Helloooo So proud of you," Cao captioned the story with a heart eyes emoji.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson at Duke next season.

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More