"She's definitely going to Texas": Fans react to No.1 WBB Aaliyah Chavez Gatorade POY win

Aaliyah Chavez, the Class of 2025 No. 1 player, clinched the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year title as well as the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year award on Wednesday, With this, she now joins the list with the elites such as JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike.

Ogwumike herself dropped by Lubbock to facilitate Chavez with the prestigious honor. Gatorade posted about the news on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption:

"When it’s crunch time, IT takes over 🏀 Congrats to @the__aaliyah_chavez, your 2025 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year"

Fans in the post's comments section congratulated her on unlocking this achievement.

"I'm a Gamecocks fan..she's definitely going to Texas, 100 percent," stated a fan.

"Yes! Texas girls on top," commented one fan

"Certified bucket," said another

Fans react to No.1 WBB Aaliyah Chavez Gatorade POY win via Instagram.

"Congratulations! You definitely deserve it," commented a fan

"Congratulations Aaliyah, very well deserved," said another user

So well deserved, congrats," elated a fan.

In a statement after the win, Chavez said:

"Sophomore year I realized this is something I wanted," she said. "So I worked a little bit (extra) hard my junior and senior year to win it. And then winning national means a lot because that's more than Texas.

"Obviously, there's great girls in Texas, but this means nationally. It was something that means a lot to me."

In addition to their recent achievement this season, she won the Texas State championship and is also a part of the 2025 McDonald All-America girl's roster. Chavez also took home the Jersey Mike's Naismith All-American trophy.

Aaliyah Chavez set to announce her commitment soon

With an incredible track record, Chavez is highly sought-after. In February 2025, she had narrowed down her college list to five programs. The list consists of Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and UCLA.

As reported by On3, Chavez is commanding a $1.5 million financial package and favors the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns over other programs.

As per reports from OnTexasFootball.com, Aaliyah Chavez's father, Sonny Chavez, revealed the deadline for the guard's commitment announcement.

"She will announce her decision on March 25," said her father, Sonny Chavez. "That is when everyone will find out."

With her jaw-dropping performances and multiple achievements, Chavez has shut down her critics. Now, all eyes are set on her for her collegiate commitment.

