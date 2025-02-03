"She's different for sure": Hoops fans react to 2026 recruit Brooklyn Hall reaching 1,000 points in her high school career

Brooklyn Hall, a four-star recruit from the Class of 2026, reached a career milestone after scoring her 1,000th point in high school. On Friday, Hall reached the milestone in Western Reserve Academy's game against the Cougars.

The Western Reserve Academy Girls Basketball Instagram page shared a carousel showcasing Hall's milestone and highlights of her game against the Cougars. She received a basketball with her name and 1,000 points engraved as her parents and coach stood next to her posing in the picture:

Hoops fans were delighted by Hall's achievement and congratulated her in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to 2026 recruit Brooklyn Hall reaching 1,000 points in her high school career

"She can hoop hoop. She's different for sure," commented a fan.

Another fan congratulated her, "Congratulations Brooklyn... 👏1k."

"her size makes it difficult for the defenders to contain her and she has only made herself unstoppable with that footwork and shooting. the size advantage is crazy fr, look at that first layup the way she bodies everyone to convert the bucket sheeeeeshh," commented a fan.

A fan commented, "Generational talent 🙌."

More fans joined the comments section to praise Hall:

A fan called Hall a special talent, "this is a special talent for sure. look at her play! it runs in the fam, I seen bree play but imo brookyln has more talent. she has serious game and gon be a problem. still young and is a junior, she will only improve her game, can't wait to see her play in college."

"BODIED through the first clip," a fan talked about Hall's layup.

"omg wow she so tuff," another fan commented.

Hall has played 38 matches for Western Reserve Academy so far. She is averaging 17.2 PPG, 1.9 APG, 5.5 RPG, 1.6 SPG and 1.2 BPG. This season, Hall has played 17 matches and has posted averages of 18.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.8 SPG and 1.1 BPG.

Brooklyn Hall's sister reacts to her performance

South Carolina senior guard Bree Hall took to her Instagram story to praise her younger sister after she led her team to a 54-50 win against the Oakland Catholic on Jan. 25.

Brooklyn Hall's sister reacts to her performance (Image: IG/breezyhall)

"@brooklyn.hall1 harddddddd sis. keep showing them!" she captioned her story.

Brooklyn Hall has one more year before she decides on her collegiate career.

