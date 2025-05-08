“She’s gonna be the answer next year”: College hoops fans react as LSU commit Bella Hines impresses at the Ballislife All-America Games

Bella Hines became the LSU Tigers' fourth signing from the Class of 2025. The 5-foot-9 point guard completed a stellar high school basketball career at Eldorado Golden Eagles and was a part of the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

Hines was a part of the Ballislife All-American Game on May 2 and played for the Black Team Elite. On Wednesday, some of her highlights were uploaded by "Capclipz" on Instagram:

"Bella was balling all weekend at the Ballislife All-American Games, "the post was captioned."

Hoops fans were impressed by her performance and shared their reactions in the comments section of the post:

College hoops fans react as LSU commit Bella Hines impresses at the Ballislife All-America Games

"She’s gonna be the answer next year!!!! No dis to the other ladies !!! Let’s goooo @bellahines.3 🔥🔥," a fan commented.

This fan called Hines the best player in New Mexico, "Best NM girls basketball player of all time."

"I've no doubt about it, she making it to the wnba, future looks bright she made all the right decisions to join lsu. mulkeys gon turn her into a beast of a player she so shifty already plus a guard that has such good rebounding numbers, lsu winning next year fo sho," another fan added.

"Nah she’s next up fs," commented a fan.

More fans joined the comments section:

"She been HER. Thats one of the best guards coming from the 2025 class, ain't no doubt about it, ain't no question about it. LSU alr got so many amazing players from the class, hines will be the final piece, i mean look at her ball man," a fan commented.

Another fan added, ''We love you already!"

"You will be great @bellahines.3," commented a fan.

Kim Mulkey impressed by Bella Hines' performance at Ballislife All-Star Game

Bella Hines was accompanied by her future teammate, Grace Knox, Miami Hurricanes signee Camille Williams, Washington Huskies signee Brynn McGaughy and California Golden Bears signee Aliyahna Morris.

On Wednesday, her future coach, Kim Mulkey, shared the post on her Instagram story to hype up the point guard and captioned it by tagging her with three fire emojis:

Kim Mulkey impressed by Bella Hines' performance at Ballislife All-Star Game (Image: IG/coachkimmulkey)

Bella Hines will be joined by Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage next season.

