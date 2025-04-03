"She's lowkey never been good": Hoops fans react to criticism on Aaliyah Chavez following McDonald's All-American game 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 female player in the 2025 class (as per On3's Industry Rankings), is coming off an impressive season at Monterey High School. The McDonald's All-American was selected to play for the West Team, along with some other top recruits.

Founder of DRIVE Basketball, Pasha Bains, took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about Chavez's performance:

"Aaliyah Chavez is a bucket, no question. But the McDonald’s game has exposed what elite size & speed can do to undersized guards. She's been playing off the ball & hasn't had many looks," he captioned the post.

Hoops fans joined the conversation in the comments section:

"she's lowkey never been good," a fan commented.

This fan wanted to see the 2027 class' Kaleena Smith with Chavez:

"Put special Kay on that court and you wouldn’t see a difference with her game👀just saying lol."

Other fans jumped to defend the take and commend Chavez:

Hoops fans react to criticism on Aaliyah Chavez following McDonald's All-American game

"It’s a glamorized pickup game. There was elite size & speed in the EYBL. She dominated EYBL. She’ll be fine," a fan defended Chavez.

Another fan commented, "If you listen to her story, she's not an athlete, but she wanted to play basketball & figured it out enough to be the no. 1 recruit. And toward the end of the game, she had some crazy passes that showed her craftiness & court vision. I think she'll figure it out in D1."

"It's an exhibition all star game. Taking away much of anything from it is just dumb. These players play in way more competitive environments throughout their growing up. Don't do this," added a fan.

A fan commented, "Put the ball in her hand and she’s elite, throw her to the side (like they did) and barely pass to her and you get this take, yes 🤔😊❤️🏀."

Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and more lead West Team to win at McDonald's All-American

The West Team had the top three recruits from the Class of 2025: Aaliyah Chavez, USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson and UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts. Chavez finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Jazzy Davidson scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out one assist, while Sienna Betts had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Three more players finished in double digits for the West as Washington signee Brynn McGaughy scored 17 while California signee Aliyahna Morris and USC signee Ayla McDowell each had 10.

The West Team won by a 104-82 scoreline.

