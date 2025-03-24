"She wants 1 MIL in NIL": Fans react as No. 1 WBB recruit visits Oklahoma Sooners

No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez was present for Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament first-round game on Saturday, which the Sooners won 81-58 against Florida Gulf Coast. This visit came just three days to the five-star prospect's commitment decision, which she had scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

Before the visit, On3 Recruit on Instagram announced her visit a few hours before the game. As expected, the post drew many reactions from fans:

One fan was concerned by the NIL package worth over $1 million that she was reportedly demanding:

"She wants 1 mil in nil 😂😂."

Another fan then responded by saying:

"Nobody paying that."

According to multiple reports, the race for Chavez's commitment is down to two colleges: Oklahoma and Texas. As a Texas-born athlete, one fan found it rather hilarious that she would consider visiting Oklahoma:

"This would be the funniest thing ever since she clearly seems like a Texas person."

"What's in Oklahoma, Never been."

A couple of fans were, however, in support of the Oklahoma Sooners:

"Boomer Sooner."

"Boomer 0️⃣🙌."

Oklahoma are now through to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, where they will face Iowa on Monday.

So far, the Sooners have secured the commitment of fellow 2025 prospects Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart. Texas, on the other end, has secured the commitment of five-star prospect Aaliyah Crump.

"They have a great community here.": Five-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez on Oklahoma after visit

After the Oklahoma game on Saturday, five-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez had a thing or two to say about the Sooners. According to her, Oklahoma, which is one of her top choices, has a great community.

"They have a great community here. I wanted to just make sure I got to come and watch a live game because obviously, OU is one of my top choices. I needed to see the fan base myself, but it was a really great experience today."

She also touched on her recruitment process, saying she can't wait for it to be over on Tuesday:

"I am looking forward to it being over. I'm kind of ready to be done and just be with one school. It's great to know I'm about to be down to just one school."

According to the On3 prediction, Texas has a 90% chance of landing Aaliyah Chavez, with Oklahoma having just a 4.0% chance. However, Oklahoma has not been ruled out of the race yet, especially with this visit.

