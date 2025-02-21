“She will be in the WNBA. Make no mistake”: Hoops fans react to Naismith finalist Saniyah Hall’s performance against IMG Academy

Five-star junior Saniyah Hall delivered another brilliant performance on Wednesday, delivering 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead Montverde Academy to a 65-57 victory against IMG Academy.

In Overtime Selects Instagram post on Thursday, fans got to see a brief highlight of Hall’s performance, and as expected, it has sparked a number of reactions.

Many fans praised Hall’s performance and talent, with one even predicting she’s destined for the WNBA:

“She will be in the WNBA. Make no mistake. A terrific Athlete.” The fan said.

“She been tough 😤🦾🫡🔥🔥.” Another fan wrote.

“Been a killer 🙏🏾💯.” Another commented.

“She a problem!” Said another.

“Yesss Niyahhh!!.” Another wrote.

Some fans chose to focus on the game itself, the impressive win, and the high level of talent on the court:

“Was an Amazing Game - So much Talent on the Court 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” One fan said.

“Huge win 🙌.” Another said.

No. 1 ranked junior Saniyah Hall has been terrific this season, averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. The Naismith finalist has been very crucial for the Eagles, who are currently on a 23-1 record.

With this win, they have now gone 16 games unbeaten, and they hope to extend the streak when they face the ACF Golden Bulls on Saturday.

No. 1 Ranked Junior Saniyah Hall Makes Finalist List for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Award

No. 1 ranked junior Sanitah Hall has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award. The five-star prospect was one of the four class of 2026 prospects to make it to the semifinal stage of the prestigious award; she is now part of the final five.

The winner of this prestigious award will be announced on March 7. Hall will be hoping to win over the top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and No. 1-ranked Sophomore Kaleena Smith.

