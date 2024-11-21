"Shedeur to the NFL and Julian steps right in": Recruiting Insider joins fans in reacting to Julian Lewis' commitment to Colorado's 2025 class

The four-star quarterback from Carrollton, Georgia, Julian Lewis, has finally announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, after countless rumors of him joining Deion Sanders' roster. He decommitted from the USC Trojans on Sunday and has now pledged his allegiance to the Buffaloes in Boulder.

He announced his decision on The Pat McAfee show on Thursday. Lewis chose the Buffs over other top programs such as the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama and Auburn. Lewis shared a post on his Instagram account about his commitment to Colorado.

"It’s definitely perfect timing! #Committed #SkoBuffs" read the caption of the post.

Fans were quick to react to the big news, including recruiting insider, Hayes Fawcett, who left a message in the comment section.

"Shedeur to the NFL and Julian steps right in #QB1," Fawcett said.

"Sko Buffs it's up! JuJu we got you 4 lyfe!!!" another fan commented.

"Ju would they let me come start at WR for you even tho im 29 yrs old!" another fan wrote.

Lewis took a visit to Boulder on October 26 this year for Colorado's game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Buffaloes did not disappoint as they handed the Bearcats an 11-point loss.

"U the 1," one fan said.

"There you go !" another fan wrote.

Lewis is expected to take Shedeur Sanders' spot right away. The Buffs' current QB will enter the NFL draft next year. It was one of the main reasons for the 6-0 athlete's commitment to Colorado as he will get to contribute immediately to Deion and company.

Julian Lewis talks about his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes

Julian Lewis spoke about his commitment to the Buffaloes and called it "perfect timing."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete," Lewis said on the ESPN show. "Colorado wasn't recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be."

Julian Lewis is currently the 36th-best athlete in the country and the sixth-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the sixth-best overall prospect in his home state of Georgia.

