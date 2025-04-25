“Sheeesh”, “Oh my word”: Fans go berserk over Alabama signee Davion Hannah’s impressive highlights

Davion Hannah, the No. 42 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), capped off his high school basketball career at Link Academy. The 6-foot-4 combo guard will be heading to the Alabama Crimson Tide after signing for them on Nov. 15 last year.

Ad

Hannah shared a highlight reel on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, in collaboration with a photographer who goes by the Instagram username "Shots By Willski." The reel contained some of Hannah's best moments from his time at Link Academy. This included clips of him working his way through traffic to convert tough shots in the paint and from beyond the arc:

Ad

Trending

The hoops fans were hyped up by Hannah's reel and his performances at Link Academy and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Fans go berserk for Alabama commit Davion Hannah’s impressive highlights

"Sheeesh," a fan commented.

Ad

A fan added, "My god bro😭."

"Can’t wait to watch you at Bama!!!🔥🔥🔥," commented another fan.

A fan commented, "Oh my word Willski 😵‍💫🤧🔥."

"sheeeesh man, i heard so many ppl talm about how he shouldnt hav been in the Jordan game. cmon man, do u see who ur talking about here? look at dis kid play man, he's gon be so good at Alabama," commented a fan.

Ad

More fans joined the comments section:

Fans go berserk for Alabama commit Davion Hannah’s impressive highlights

"Oh he like that🔥," a fan added.

Ad

"na your him brodigy," commented another fan.

A fan commented, "yeah this hard."

"@davion.hannah you him brother," commented a fan.

"ball handling check, right attitude check, good college decision check, great teammate check. the kid checks all the major boxes, excited to see how he adds to the Bama roster now, hopefully he fits right in and finds his groove early in the season," another fan commented.

Ad

Why did Davion Hannah choose Alabama?

Davion Hannah, who ranks at the third spot in the combo guard position and Missouri, received offers from other programs, including Cincinnati Bearcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Missouri Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers, among others.

However, he chose Alabama and spoke about his decision with On3 back in November:

“I chose Alabama because of their history of not only developing and producing people but winning as well. I love to win and I love to compete and I will be able to do both of them playing for Alabama and Coach Nate Oats.”

Ad

He also commended Alabama coach Nate Oats:

“Coach Nate Oats and the rest of the staff not only told me that they have a plan for me but showed me the plan as well. I just felt that they are really invested in me and I can definitely strive and continue to develop the right way while playing for them.”

Davion Hannah will be joined by London Jemison and Amari Allan next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More