Sherron Moore's Michigan Wolverines host elite Miami Northwestern dual-sport athlete Calvin Russell

One of the nation’s top dual-sport athletes, Miami Northwestern’s Calvin Russell, has arrived at Ann Arbor for a visit to Sherron Moore’s Michigan Wolverines. The four-star wide receiver prospect announced via a post on X that his visit to the Wolverines has commenced. He wrote:

“Just landed in Ann Arbor, Michigan.”

The Wolverines had a memorable outing in the last recruiting cycle, landing the nation’s top prospect, quarterback Bryce Underwood. Moore will be looking to build long-term partnerships for Underwood in the Wolverines’ offense.

Landing elite receivers is an important part of achieving this end, and Russell fits right into that profile.

Russell, who has received more than 50 college offers, recently trimmed down his options to 12 schools. Michigan made the cut, along with Miami (FL), Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Syracuse, Florida, Florida State and USC.

Russell stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 185 pounds. He is the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, ranking at No. 2 in his position.

The versatile athlete has caught the attention of top college basketball programs on the hardwood as well. He’s received basketball offers from Penn State, Illinois, Arizona State and others.

With the level of interest shown in Russell, Michigan is in strong contention to sign him. The Wolverines will have to beat competition from in-state programs like Miami, Florida and Florida State, all strongly interested in Russell.

Why so many schools are interested in Calvin Russell

The enormous interest in Calvin Russell is not accidental. The four-star prospect was one of the top performers in one of the most remarkable high school football units in 2024. Under Teddy Bridgewater’s tutelage, the Miami Northwestern Bulls braced all odds to win the Florida Class 3A state championship.

Russell contributed to the team’s success with 35 receptions for 645 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was subsequently honored as a Navy All-American in January.

Following the football season, Russell continued to be active for the Northwestern Bulls, this time on the hardwood. And just as he did on the gridiron, he was helping the team get results on the basketball court.

He played in 22 games for the Bulls as they ended their run in the regional playoffs. These include some memorable performances, such as his 16-point tally against Booker T. Washington in January and a 38-point outing against Somerset Academy last month.

Calvin Russell ended the season with an 18.8-points-per-game average. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

