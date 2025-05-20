Sherrone Moore faces big threat from Hugh Freeze as four-star Michigan commit Brody Jennings sparks Auburn flip rumor

Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings has been committed to Sherrone Moore's Michigan since July but has continued exploring other options. Over the weekend, the standout from Mandarin High School in Florida took an official visit to Hugh Freeze-coached Auburn with his family, and the experience left a strong impression.

“It definitely checked all my boxes," Jennings told On3 following the trip. "And not only did I love the visit, but my family loved the visit. Everybody loved the visit."

During the visit, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect spent significant time with Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff and defensive analyst Antwaine Richardson.

"He's big on developing, and he's going to treat you like an NFL player from now on," Jennings told Rivals about McGriff's professional approach. "Actually, he gave me a notebook, just saying, you know, he taught me something, like, other coaches really didn't say.

"He always says, 'Bring a notebook.' If, say, your head coach calls, you always bring a notebook. If any coach calls, you bring a notebook. Definitely just teaching me NFL perspectives, things like that, and how to be a pro."

Jennings is the No. 24 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also took an official visit to Illinois earlier this spring.

Brody Jennings plans an official visit to Michigan in June

Brody Jennings is scheduled to visit Michigan on June 20 for his official visit with the Wolverines. In an interview with Auburn Undercover, he reaffirmed his commitment, saying:

"It's pretty good. Pretty good."

However, Jennings' pledge to Michigan appears uncertain, as he expressed strong interest in Auburn after his official visit there this week. He even told Rivals that the Tigers are a “serious player” in his recruitment.

Auburn nearly flipped a Michigan commit in the 2025 cycle in four-star edge rusher Nathaniel Marshall. However, the Wolverines held on to him, and he signed during the early signing period on Dec. 3.

Sherrone Moore and his staff may look to take a similar approach to keep Jennings from switching sides. Other programs are also in the mix, with Jennings planning official visits to Miami on May 30, Florida on June 6 and Georgia on June 13.

Having Michigan as his final visit could prove crucial, giving Moore a chance to reinforce why Jennings initially chose the Wolverines. Jennings is currently the only cornerback in Michigan’s 2026 class, which includes five total commits so far.

