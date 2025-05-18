Sherrone Moore and Michigan staff's effort turn successful as top four-star target lists Wolverines in top 4

Michigan has long been seen as a top candidate for four-star interior offensive lineman Zaden Krempin. The Wolverines' long-term pursuit proved fruitful on Friday afternoon, as the Prosper (Texas) standout included Sherrone Moore's program in his top 4 schools.

Ad

Krempin’s list also includes LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman is mainly being recruited by Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome.

“When I was offered last spring, just got really connected with Coach Newsome,” Krempin told On3 on Friday. “He’s a cool guy to be around but also they develop guys. It’s cool that the head coach used to play next to Trent Williams at OU [Oklahoma] and was an o-line coach. So, he understands that life and respects it.”

Ad

The Wolverines had a slow start to the 2026 recruiting class, but they picked up momentum with commitments from four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel and three-star edge rusher Tariq Boney last month. They have five committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 28 in the nation.

Just hours after Krempin announced Michigan as one of his top four schools, the Wolverines also made the top three schools of four-star safety Chace Calicut. He is the No. 10 safety in the 2026 class and has Texas and Georgia on his priority list.

Ad

Calicut will visit Georgia (June 6-8), Michigan (June 13-15) and Texas (June 20-22).

Zaden Krempin will visit Michigan in June

Michigan already has one offensive line commitment in the 2026 class, Bear McWhorter. However, as a four-star across the board, Zaden Krempin remains a priority for the Wolverines this cycle.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Krempin is the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 31 in Texas. He is also a standout in track and field, competing in shot put and discus.

Ad

Krempin believes Sherrone Moore's coaching staff will perfectly utilize his potential.

"It’s somewhere I feel like I could get developed really well," Krempin told On3 about the Wolverines.

Krempin has scheduled a visit to Michigan for June 20. Before that, he will visit LSU on May 30, followed by Texas A&M on June 6 and Texas on June 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More