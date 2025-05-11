Sherrone Moore’s Michigan emerges in five-star talks with EDGE Carter Meadows’ decision pending

Michigan is taking a measured approach to its 2026 recruiting class and holds commitments from just five players. The Wolverines have only one five-star commit in the cycle in quarterback Brady Smigiel, but they might be getting another one soon; Priority target five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows listed Sherrone Moore's program in his top four schools on Saturday.

Joining the Wolverines on Meadows' shortlist are Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina.

Meadows is not just a standout on the football field, as he also shines in basketball. He initially gained attention as a basketball prospect and still plays AAU basketball.

The Wolverines already have an edge rusher commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Tariq Boney, but that didn’t stop them from pursuing an elite recruit like Meadows. He is set to officially visit Ann Arbor on June 20.

Before that, Meadows will visit South Carolina on the weekend of May 30, Penn State on June 6, and Ohio State on June 13. He is the No. 6 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 35 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

What could Carter Meadows bring to Michigan?

As of now, On3 gives Michigan the best odds to secure Carter Meadows' commitment with a 40% chance.

According to UM recruiting insider EJ Holland, Meadows is a tall, lengthy edge rusher whose physical attributes stand out immediately in person. Holland noted that the Wolverines didn’t land a similar type of player in the 2025 class, making Meadows a key target for 2026.

"I think Michigan is in a really good spot here because Carter is a great student in the classroom," Holland said. "He really values what Michigan can offer away from the field.

"He is an excellent student at Gonzaga which is one of the premier academic high schools in the eastern US. He wants to go into business. He was really impressed with what Michigan has to offer."

Holland also mentioned that Meadows’ parents were particularly focused on Michigan’s educational strengths and the value of earning a degree from the university.

Meadows isn't the only edge rusher from Gonzaga on Michigan's radar, as four-star prospect Tyson Harley is also a notable target.

