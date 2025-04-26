Sherrone Moore's Michigan lands elite 2026 class QB Brady Smigiel to backup $2,900,000 NIL-valued Bryce Underwood

Brady Smigiel, a four-star quarterback from the class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. He chose the Sherrone Moore-led side over top programs such as Florida State, Oregon, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami, Auburn and Georgia.

Smigiel will be a backup QB in Michigan as long as Bryce Underwood holds the reins. Underwood, who has a $2.9 million NIL valuation according to On3, flipped his commitment to the Wolverines from the LSU Tigers in November and signed with the team the following month.

Underwood is Michigan's best signee from the class of 2025, and Smigiel will be expected to provide appropriate backup to the star quarterback once he arrives in Ann Arbor. He is the Wolverines' fourth commitment from the class of 2026, per 247Sports.

Smigiel received an offer from Moore and Co. in January 2023. The Wolverines beat out the Florida State Seminoles, who held the four-star QB's commitment until January this year.

The California native is ranked No. 92 in the country and is the ninth-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 14th-best overall recruit in the state of California.

Brady Smigiel talks about the Michigan Wolverines

Brady Smigiel spoke about his commitment to the program and highlighted the reason for choosing the Wolverines over other programs.

"Obviously, Michigan brings so much more than just football… just with the degree that it comes with and the people that you're going to meet at Michigan, I think, is really special," Smigiel said per 247Sports' Sam Webb on Saturday.

"And then I think Coach Moore is on the right track with his team. I think he's a really good leader, I think everybody plays for him, and I got to see that during the spring game."

Michigan's class of 2026 is ranked No. 59 in the country, per 247Sports. Smigiel is the Wolverines' fourth commitment from the class and is their best-ranked commit so far. Three-star recruits Brody Jennings, Bear McWhorter and Jaylen Pile are the other three athletes who pledged their allegiance to the Wolverines.

