Sherrone Moore's Michigan makes five-star QB an early target for the 2027 class

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven remains the top-ranked prospect in the 2027 class. While several programs, including Michigan, have been involved in his recruitment early on, the Dunham School (Louisiana) standout is approaching the process with patience and careful consideration.

However, Sherrone Moore and Wolverines offensive coordinator quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey continue to pursue Haven. The Wolverines also remain a strong contender for the prospect, according to his high school coach, Neil Weiner.

"Coach Lindsey watched him play basketball," Weiner told Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen. "He and Elijah have stayed in contact recently, with plans for Elijah to get on campus for spring practices."

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback attended Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon on Nov. 2 and received an offer from the Wolverines. He could become an early addition to Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class, which has yet to secure a commitment.

Michigan already has a pledge from five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the top prospect in the 2025 class. The Wolverines also remain in the mix for several five-star recruits in the 2026 and 2027 cycles.

What potential does Elijah Haven bring to Michigan?

Elijah Haven was honored as the 2024 MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year, joining a prestigious group of past recipients, including Derrick Henry, Quinn Ewers, Bryce Underwood and Julian Lewis.

"He's continued to improve on the field, just from a leadership stand point and understanding the offense," Haven's high school coach Neil Weiner told WBRZ. "He continues to get better."

Haven made history as the first player from Louisiana to receive this award, completing 193 of 321 passes for 3,093 yards and 37 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. He also rushed for 925 yards and added 19 more scores but remains focused on continuous improvement.

"God has given me these abilities, and I'm extremely thankful," Haven said. "But I'm also putting the work, you know, every week, you know, I'm meeting with coaches, you know, we put in the work at practice. You know, just that combination works well together, really well on the field."

As a freshman in 2023, Haven earned recognition as the All-District Offensive MVP and was named to the All-District First Team. If Michigan can acquire him, it will be great competition in the QB room with Underwood and other signal-callers.

