Sherrone Moore's Michigan is one of four teams still in the mix to land running back Savion Hiter. Hiter, a five-star recruit per 247Sports' Composite rankings, is the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2026.

In an X post by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Saturday, the Louisa County High School (Virginia) star has narrowed down his top four schools to Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee. He has scheduled official visits to those schools over the summer.

Savion Hiter's official visit to Michigan is scheduled for June 13-15. But he will first visit with the Wolverines' fierce rivals, reigning national champions Ohio State, on May 30-June 1. He will also visit with the two SEC schools Georgia (June 6-8) and Tennessee (June 19-22).

Aside from being the No. 1-ranked RB in the country, 247Sports also has Hiter ranked No. 1 in the state of Virginia and No. 26 overall in 2026.

Hiter is a power running back with elusiveness who can run in between the tackles and he's also a force on defense as he plays linebacker as well. Hiter has a lot of speed as he competes in Track and Field, running the indoor 55-meter dash.

In his junior season in 2024, Savion rushed for 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense and 56 tackles, 7 sacks, and an interception on defense. He also had 3 kick return touchdowns.

Savion Hiter's mom on Michigan Wolverines' recruitment

On3's Steve Wiltfong had previously shared some of the thoughts of Savion Hiter's mother Aishia about Michigan's recruitment, and she spoke highly of Sherrone Moore's staff.

"I would say from his standpoint and our standpoint, they’ve set the bar really high. From the beginning, the whole staff has been involved. They’ve been very consistent.

"We’ve built a great relationship with not only Coach Tony Alford but also head coach Sherrone Moore. All of their staff keeps in touch and makes sure we know Savion is their top priority in this class. They’ve been amazing in providing resources and information."

After winning the national championship in 2023 under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan went 8-5 in their first season under Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines are currently ranked 44th in 247Sports' 2026 recruiting rankings with just two commits thus far.

