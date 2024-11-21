Sherrone Moore's Michigan reportedly eyes four-star Iowa State QB commit amid Bryce Underwood rumors

Michigan’s efforts to flip five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU have been a major storyline in college football recruiting. The Wolverines are still focused on swaying Underwood, but they’re also exploring other quarterback options, and one name emerging on their list is four-star Iowa State commit, Alex Manske.

According to Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen, Manske has been in contact with Sherrone Moore’s staff. However, no visit to Ann Arbor has been scheduled yet.

Manske is a standout at Algona High School in Iowa. He saw his senior season cut short after suffering a UCL tear in his right elbow during a 21-20 loss to Humboldt on Oct. 11.

Before the injury, Manske threw for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns without a single interception across 111 pass attempts. This elite performance also boosted his recruiting profile, as On3 updated his rankings by placing him as the No. 42 prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 8 quarterback nationally and the top overall player in Iowa.

Pressure mounts on Sherrone Moore to flip Bryce Underwood as Michigan's recruiting struggles continue

The Michigan Wolverines are enduring a difficult season under Sherrone Moore’s leadership, with the program sitting at a 5-5 record. This is a big step back from the success Michigan enjoyed under Jim Harbaugh last year when they were national championship contenders. Moore’s struggle to replicate that success on the field has spilled over into his recruiting efforts, which have also been disappointing.

The early signing period for college football is in just two weeks, and Moore is facing increasing pressure to flip Bryce Underwood. Michigan has been working tirelessly to flip his commitment by offering a reported $10.5 million in NIL incentives over four years, but convincing Underwood to flip from LSU has proven to be an uphill battle.

Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins noted that if Moore fails to secure this commitment, it could spell disaster for his recruiting efforts moving forward.

Bryce Underwood’s potential commitment is not just about securing blue-chip talent. The money Michigan is offering reflects the desperate nature of the program’s current situation. However, flipping a highly-touted recruit like Underwood could come at the expense of alienating other recruits, especially with the considerable amount of money being offered.

The pressure intensified after the loss of Michigan’s sole committed quarterback in the 2025 class, Carter Smith, who decommitted last month amid the Wolverines' pursuit of Bryce Underwood. Smith is now trending towards Florida State, as the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Seminoles a 54.6% chance of securing his commitment.

