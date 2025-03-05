Sherrone Moore's Michigan reportedly pushing for elite defensive lineman after February offer

Three-star defensive lineman Ben Boulware is one of the newest targets of Sherrone Moore and the Michigan coaching staff for the Wolverines 2026 class. The Oak Grove High School (North Carolina) standout received an offer from Michigan on Feb. 6.

Boulware is now set to visit Michigan for the first time for a spring visit on Mar. 27 and is excited for the trip due to the Wolverines' track record of success.

“They’re the winningest program in all of college football," Boulware told On3.

Michigan holds the distinction of being the first program to surpass 1,000 wins and boasts 10 national championships. The Wolverines have claimed or shared 44 conference titles and maintained a winning percentage of .733.

Although the 2024 season was somewhat underwhelming with an 8-5 record, Moore and his staff have strengthened the roster for the upcoming season, positioning Michigan for a potential return to championship form, much like in 2023.

From the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood to defensive standouts like Elijah Dotson, Michigan is fully loaded in the 2025 class. As for the 2026 class, the Wolverines have three committed players but lack a defensive lineman commit, which Ben Boulware may potentially fill.

What potential will Ben Boulware bring to Michigan?

Ben Boulware joined the varsity football team as a sophomore in 2023 and started at defensive tackle. His combination of speed, strength and technique allows him to excel on both offense and defense. College football analyst Tom Lemming praised his strong hands, quickness, agility, balance and explosiveness.

Boulware has also been a hot name among college coaches. He received his first scholarship offer from Liberty on Jan. 29 last year, followed by his first Power 4 offer from Georgia on Aug. 20.

Since January, Boulware has picked up offers from Auburn, ECU, Virginia Tech, App State, Louisville, JMU, Allen, Sacramento State and USC. He also holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Besides fielding offers, Boulware has been active on the recruiting trail. He visited South Carolina on Jan. 25 and North Carolina on Feb. 1 and is set to take an official visit to the Gamecocks the weekend of May 30. Michigan could make a strong push to pull the North Carolina native away from his home-state programs.

