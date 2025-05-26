Sherrone Moore's Michigan reportedly in works to pull off another Bryce Underwood-like flip from LSU's 2026 class

Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines may be on their way to pull off a flip from LSU's 2026 class similar to Bryce Underwood. On3 reported on Monday that Michigan is eyeing Havon Finney, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 class.
Finney announced his commitment to the Tigers in April, a surprising move considering that he was scheduled to announce his top three schools. The top three schools were expected to include Michigan and Ohio State, alongside LSU.
However, the Wolverines are still very much in the chase. Michigan sent a powerful delegation, including secondary coach LaMar Morgan and safeties coach Lionel Stokes, to visit Finney at California on Wednesday.
The Sierra Canyon (California) prospect is the No. 6 cornerback in the 2026 class, per On3 Industry Rankings. His dad, Havon Finney Sr., gave a positive view of Michigan during an interview with The Wolverine. He said,
“He loves Ann Arbor. He loves Michigan. He loves coach Morgan. Just being honest with you, realistically, he was down to LSU, Michigan, and Ohio. Those are his go-to schools. My wife talks about it now like, ‘Dang, Michigan would have been great.’”
This doesn't change the fact that Finney is still committed to the Tigers. However, the prospect's family remains open to the possibility of a future visit to Ann Arbor.
“We’ve discussed a potential time to get up there,” Finney said.
Michigan will be looking to get Finney back on campus soon, following his last stop at Ann Arbor this spring. Like Sherrone Moore and his staff did with Bryce Underwood in the last cycle, they are expected to stay on Finney’s recruitment until signing day.
How Sherrone Moore's Michigan is doing on the recruiting trail
Michigan's 2026 class is ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten, having received seven pledges. The program suffered a setback when its coaches were banned from visiting prospects for two weeks as part of sanctions for “Burger Gate.” However, the Wolverines remain strong on the trail, adding two tight end commitments since then.
The program is looking to return to its national dominance after a disappointing start to Sherrone Moore’s tenure at the helm. Moore took over from Jim Harbaugh after the latter transitioned to the NFL.