Sherrone Moore's Michigan reportedly in works to pull off another Bryce Underwood-like flip from LSU's 2026 class

Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines may be on their way to pull off a flip from LSU's 2026 class similar to Bryce Underwood. On3 reported on Monday that Michigan is eyeing Havon Finney, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 class.

Expand Tweet

Finney announced his commitment to the Tigers in April, a surprising move considering that he was scheduled to announce his top three schools. The top three schools were expected to include Michigan and Ohio State, alongside LSU.

However, the Wolverines are still very much in the chase. Michigan sent a powerful delegation, including secondary coach LaMar Morgan and safeties coach Lionel Stokes, to visit Finney at California on Wednesday.

Trending

The Sierra Canyon (California) prospect is the No. 6 cornerback in the 2026 class, per On3 Industry Rankings. His dad, Havon Finney Sr., gave a positive view of Michigan during an interview with The Wolverine. He said,

“He loves Ann Arbor. He loves Michigan. He loves coach Morgan. Just being honest with you, realistically, he was down to LSU, Michigan, and Ohio. Those are his go-to schools. My wife talks about it now like, ‘Dang, Michigan would have been great.’”

This doesn't change the fact that Finney is still committed to the Tigers. However, the prospect's family remains open to the possibility of a future visit to Ann Arbor.

“We’ve discussed a potential time to get up there,” Finney said.

Michigan will be looking to get Finney back on campus soon, following his last stop at Ann Arbor this spring. Like Sherrone Moore and his staff did with Bryce Underwood in the last cycle, they are expected to stay on Finney’s recruitment until signing day.

How Sherrone Moore's Michigan is doing on the recruiting trail

Michigan's 2026 class is ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten, having received seven pledges. The program suffered a setback when its coaches were banned from visiting prospects for two weeks as part of sanctions for “Burger Gate.” However, the Wolverines remain strong on the trail, adding two tight end commitments since then.

The program is looking to return to its national dominance after a disappointing start to Sherrone Moore’s tenure at the helm. Moore took over from Jim Harbaugh after the latter transitioned to the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More