Sherrone Moore's Michigan takes lead on four-star 2026 class RB's recruitment after Texas shake-up

Michigan is in a strong position for several 2026 prospects, including four-star running back Javian Osborne, who will take an extended unofficial visit to Ann Arbor from March 28-30. He also has an official visit scheduled with the Wolverines on June 20-22.

Osborne is part of a group of 14 prospects from the 2026 class who are set to visit Michigan that weekend. Several of them are reportedly already leaning toward Sherrone Moore's program.

Osborne previously named Michigan the leader in his recruitment in January, but he later clarified that it remains a tight race between the Wolverines and Texas. However, the Longhorns took a hit when running backs coach Tashard Choice left for the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

The move prompted Osborne to cancel his official visit to Austin, originally scheduled for June 13-15, and Michigan once again became the clear leader in his recruitment.

The Wolverines are also pursuing five-star running back Savion Hiter in the 2026 class. Osborne has expressed his desire to pair up with Hiter in the Wolverines running back room.

Javian Osborne remains high on Michigan's continuous push in his recruitment

Javian Osborne is the No. 6 running back in the 2025 class and the No. 10 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He made three visits to Michigan in 2024, attending the BBQ at the Big House before returning for game-day visits against Texas on Sept. 7 and Oregon on Nov. 2.

Besides these back-to-back visits, the personal visit from Sherrone Moore and his full coaching staff has kept the Wolverines high on Osborne’s list.

“Everybody coming in shows how much love they have for me,” Osborne told On3. “When you have the GM and the head coach, that shows that I’m a top priority. It shows I’m wanted at Michigan. They let that be known — they want me to be a Michigan Wolverine. I enjoyed the great conversations. It felt good to see all of them there."

Osborne has several other official visits lined up, including Georgia (April 11-13), SMU (May 2-4), Miami (May 30-June 1) and Alabama (June 6-8). His final visit will be to Michigan on June 20, which will give the Wolverines a valuable opportunity to boost their position before he makes his decision.

