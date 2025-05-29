Sherrone Moore's Michigan works to lock down second four-star CB in the Class of 2026

Michigan's 2026 class already has a four-star cornerback commit in Brody Jennings. The Wolverines are now in the mix for another four-star cornerback in this cycle, as Dorian Barney listed them in his top 4 schools alongside Penn State, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech.
The Carrollton High School (Georgia) standout cut Colorado and North Carolina from his previous top six and is set to announce his college choice on July 5.
Barney was initially committed to Alabama but backed off in November. He now holds 50 offers nationwide and is being pursued by Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan.
"He (Morgan) just always kept in contact with me," Barney told The Michigan Insider. "He never showed me no gray color. He's straight out. You get straight to the point. That's all I need for a coach for me to develop, to get to that next level after the next level."
Barney helped lead Carrollton to the state championship, racking up 39 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. A major selling point for him is the Wolverines' defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who returned to college football after over two decades in the NFL, where he coached elite talent like Ray Lewis.
"We sat down with each other," Barney said. "We talked a lot on the phone… but we sat down. He coached in the league, coached for the Ravens. He developed a lot of great guys."
Barney is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback in the nation and the No. 21 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Dorian Barney is high on Sherrone Moore's potential in Michigan
In his first year as Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore wrapped up the 2024 season with an 8-5 record. While that result was underwhelming compared to the Wolverines’ national championship run the previous year, the program still shows strong signs of a promising rebound next season.
Top talent like Dorian Barney continues to fuel confidence in Moore's ability to successfully carry the torch from the Jim Harbaugh era.
"He (Moore) is building that program up," Barney told The Michigan Insider. "I got a feeling they might win it this year. I got a feeling, especially the way they practice. They are very detailed, they run it like ours. So, it ain't nothing. It's not gonna change over here."
Barney made two visits to Ann Arbor this spring and has committed to attending the official Victor’s Weekend event.