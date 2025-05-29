Sherrone Moore's Michigan works to lock down second four-star CB in the Class of 2026

Michigan's 2026 class already has a four-star cornerback commit in Brody Jennings. The Wolverines are now in the mix for another four-star cornerback in this cycle, as Dorian Barney listed them in his top 4 schools alongside Penn State, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech.

Ad

The Carrollton High School (Georgia) standout cut Colorado and North Carolina from his previous top six and is set to announce his college choice on July 5.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Barney was initially committed to Alabama but backed off in November. He now holds 50 offers nationwide and is being pursued by Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan.

"He (Morgan) just always kept in contact with me," Barney told The Michigan Insider. "He never showed me no gray color. He's straight out. You get straight to the point. That's all I need for a coach for me to develop, to get to that next level after the next level."

Ad

Barney helped lead Carrollton to the state championship, racking up 39 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. A major selling point for him is the Wolverines' defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who returned to college football after over two decades in the NFL, where he coached elite talent like Ray Lewis.

"We sat down with each other," Barney said. "We talked a lot on the phone… but we sat down. He coached in the league, coached for the Ravens. He developed a lot of great guys."

Ad

Barney is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback in the nation and the No. 21 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Dorian Barney is high on Sherrone Moore's potential in Michigan

In his first year as Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore wrapped up the 2024 season with an 8-5 record. While that result was underwhelming compared to the Wolverines’ national championship run the previous year, the program still shows strong signs of a promising rebound next season.

Ad

Top talent like Dorian Barney continues to fuel confidence in Moore's ability to successfully carry the torch from the Jim Harbaugh era.

"He (Moore) is building that program up," Barney told The Michigan Insider. "I got a feeling they might win it this year. I got a feeling, especially the way they practice. They are very detailed, they run it like ours. So, it ain't nothing. It's not gonna change over here."

Barney made two visits to Ann Arbor this spring and has committed to attending the official Victor’s Weekend event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More