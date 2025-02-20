Sherrone Moore’s recruiting trail for 2026 class gets a boost with No. 1 prospect's March visit to Michigan

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has already revealed his top six schools: Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami and Oregon. The Nixa High School (Missouri) standout is now scheduled to visit the Wolverines on March 22, as he confirmed on X.

Missouri was initially seen as the frontrunner for Cantwell, with Georgia and Oregon also viewed as top contenders. Michigan started making big moves this winter, and he visited Sherrone Moore's program for the first time in December, where he connected with Moore, offensive line coach Grant Newsome and some other UM coaches.

"Loved getting to meet with the coaches, talk ball and learn about life opportunities that Michigan provides," Cantwell told TMI's Brice Marich. "The main message was I can play at Michigan and then they have a great fit for me with their program and what they can do running the football."

Michigan's 2026 is still early with two commitments, but the Wolverines' 2025 class finished as one of the best in the nation. Despite an initial blow with some decommitments, the cycle secured two five-star offensive tackles in Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, alongside five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 prospect.

Adding Cantwell would further boost Michigan’s offensive line for the future.

"I'd say their player development program and how in-depth their scheme talk with me was surprised me," Cantwell said. "Just how in-depth Coach Newsome went was so surprising. I have't really gotten to do that much at a lot of other schools."

Cantwell may look to refine his list further after these upcoming unofficial visits. For Michigan, the priority will be making a strong impression during his visit in March to remain in contention.

Jackson Cantwell set for multiple visits besides Michigan

Jackson Cantwell is the epitome of a top-tier prospect, holding the No. 1 spot among offensive tackles in the 2026 class and ranking as the nation’s top overall recruit, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Before his visit to Michigan on March 22, he is set to stop at Miami from March 17-18 and Ohio State from March 20-21.

The 6-foot-7.5, 305-pound prospect has been blessed genetically with his height and was named the News-Leader's 2024 Player of the Year after recording 158 pancake blocks. He is also a standout in shot put.

Jackson Cantwell has previously stated that he hopes to make his college decision before his senior season begins this fall. As of now, there is no clear front-runner in his recruitment.

