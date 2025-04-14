Sherrone Moore's star signee Bryce Underwood shares 2-word reaction to Minnesota Gophers landing All-MAC guard in the transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines' star signee from the Class of 2025, Bryce Underwood, showed his support to Chansey Willis Jr., who transferred to the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Western Michigan on Monday. The point guard was selected to the 2024-25 All-MAC second-team.

Underwood shared an Instagram story and reacted to Willis' commitment with two words.

"MAN WHAT," Underwood wrote and added multiple fire emojis.

Willis averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season. He also had a fantastic career at Detroit King High School (Michigan), where he won the 2022 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year award and was also named his state's Mr. Basketball.

Bryce Underwood pledged his allegiance to the Michigan Wolverines in November after decommitting from the LSU Tigers. He is the best prospect in the Class of 2025 and enrolled in the program during the Early Signing Period.

Underwood ended his high school career with 5,726 yards, 72 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68.7% of his pass attempts. He finished his senior campaign with 2,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading his team to a 10-2 record.

Former Alabama rusher Mark Ingram is skeptical about Bryce Underwood's stint as Michigan's quarterback

Bryce Underwood is the best-ranked recruit from the Class of 2025, per On3. However, the quarterback has his doubters. Former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram has questioned the five-star recruit's ability to lead the Sherrone Moore-led side.

"The fact of the matter is — is this hometown kid going to be the man?" Ingram said on The Triple Option podcast earlier this month. "If [Michigan] had a quarterback — we know what a quarterback can do [at Michigan]. They won seven games without a quarterback."

The Wolverines' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 8 in the country, per 247Sports. Underwood's commitment helped the Wolverines' class in the team rankings.

The former LSU commit is one of two five-star commitments from the class. The Wolverines landed the commitment of Kansas-based offensive tackle Andrew Babalola on Oct. 21, 2024.

