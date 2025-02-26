"Shon dropping 40 as he did to RWE": Hoops fans react as McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev and Meleek Thomas set to face each other in OTE Playoff

McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev will be leading Fear of God Athletics against fellow All-American Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite League semifinal series. Fans are already getting excited about this matchup, as seen in their reaction to a post shared on Overtime Elite League's official Instagram page on Monday.

The post included a brief highlight of the two players performance alongside a caption that read:

"Which Burger Boy bout to come out on top??"

In reaction, fans have flooded the comments to make their case for the player they believe will win the matchup. Some fans backed Shon and Fear of God Athletics, with one even predicting that he'd drop around 40 points again, just like he did against RWE in the previous round of the tournament:

"Shon dropping 40 like he did to RWE." He said.

"@bucketboyshon got us tmr." Another fan said."

Some fans, however, believed Maleek and the City Reapers would come out on top:

"i got reapers sweep just cuz i'm mad rwe lost." One fan said.

"Cityreapers wining the chippΗΗΗ 🙌🙌🙌." Another fan said.

"Reapers winning it all since RWE lost." Said another.

"Only the Reapers can save us now." Another said.

While the debate went on, some fans were only focused on the matchup and how interesting they thought it was going to be:

"Incredible matchup." One fan said.

"Y'all get some 🍿 ready 👏🔥." Said another.

Hoops fans react to Shon Abaev and Meleek Thomas (Image via Instagram/@OTE)

This semifinal matchup is scheduled to be a best-of-five series, with the first two games taking place on Wednesday and Thursday. The last three are scheduled to be played on March 2, 4, and 6, respectively.

The winner of this round will then proceed to the final, where they'll face either YNG Dreamerz or Cold Hearts.

OTE Holds Fan Vote for MVP: Five-Star Prospect Shon Abaev in The Running for Award

Five-star prospect Shon Abaev was among the Overtime Elite League players nominated for the MVP award, which is open to voting by fans. He is competing against YNG Dreamerz's Eli Ellis, City Reapers' Meleek Thomas, RWE's Taylen Kinney and Jasper Johnson, and Kaden Magwood of the Blue Checks.

Winning the tournament could boost Shon's chances. However, the award could go all five ways on any given night, depending on each team and player's fan base.

Other award categories, like the Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Most Underrated Player, are also open to fan voting.

