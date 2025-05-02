"Should be a Buckeye": Football fans react as Lincoln Riley secures commitment of top Ohio recruit Elbert Hill to USC Trojans

Elbert Hill, a four-star cornerback from Archbishop Hoban High School (Ohio), announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Friday. He chose the Trojans over top programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami and Louisville.

Ad

Hill received an offer from the Trojans on Jan. 23, 2024. He has taken multiple visits to the program, per On3, with his latest visit coming last weekend for the Trojan Olympics. The defenseman is also scheduled for an official visit to USC on June 6, according to 247Sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news of Hill's pledge to the Trojans, and college football fans poured in their reactions to the post. A majority of the fans were pleased for the young athlete. However, a few Ohio State fans were upset with Hill's decision. The Buckeyes were one of the favorites to land the Ohio native.

"Should be a Buckeye," one fan commented.

"That's his mistake. Good luck young man," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Ohio to USC," another fan said.

The Trojans had a 65.0% chance of landing the four-star prospect, per On3. USC was followed by the Buckeyes (26.5%), Alabama (1.9%) and Oregon (1.6%).

"Huge get for USC!" another fan commented.

Hill is ranked No. 35 in the country and is the fourth-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the best-ranked prospect in Ohio.

Ad

Elbert Hill sheds light on his pledge to USC Trojans

Elbert Hill is the program's 26th commitment from the Class of 2026. Hill spoke about his commitment to the Lincoln Riley-led program and gave the reasons behind his decision.

"Really just the people they’re building around it and how the coaches pushed very hard for me," Hill said, via On3. "The culture, L.A., the things L.A. can do for you. It’s a big place and you can make a name for yourself. ... Every time I go down I feel at home. They welcomed me with open arms every time."

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is the best-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports. They have landed five-star prospects like Xavier Griffin and Keenyi Pepe and might add to that list going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.