"Should easily be a McDonald’s All-American": Hoops fans react to 4-star Houston signee Kingston Flemings' performance 

Kingston Flemings, the Houston signee and No. 20 player in the 2025 class, led his team to a 100-70 win against the Lake Travis Cavaliers on Saturday. The 6-foot-3 point guard finished the game with 18 points while shooting 74% from the field and 50% from the charity strike to lead Brennan to the Regional semifinals.

Flemings seemed unstoppable as he led the Brennan offense and showed his skills with a windmill and a tomahawk dunk, flaunting his vertical. Furthermore, Flemings also defended his paint well as he was also seen blocking a shot in the highlights posted by the famous basketball page, SLAM High School:

"4⭐️ Houston commit Kingston Flemings was going crazy 😮‍💨 @k1ng_flemings (via @thehappylabmedia)" the post was captioned.

Hoops fans were in awe of Flemings' performance and took to the comments section to talk about the guard being snubbed from the McDonald's All-American Game:

Hoops fans react to 4-star Houston signee Kingston Flemings' performance

A fan commented, "Should easily be a McDonald’s All American …"

"man what a player, Houston have gotten a gem of a player in Flemings. How he's not in the All American game I still don't understand but I hope that fuels his fire and he leads Brennan to the championship this season. He's one of the best guards in his class," this fan was also surprised about Flemings being snubbed from the All-American Game.

Another fan commented, "Snubbed from McDAAG."

More fans joined the comments section to commend Flemings' dunking ability:

"Yeah jit got too much bounce, pause," a fan commented.

This fan compared Flemings with Ja Morant and Jalen Green, "He got that Ja and Jalen green skillset for sure!!!!"

"He makes the rim look like it 9ft high," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "He be on the rim like that??"

"That first dunk was 🤮🤮🤮🤮🔥🔥," a fan commented.

Kingston Flemings talks about his decision to join Houston

Kingston Flemings is ranked at the third spot in the point guard position and second in Texas. He received offers from top programs including Texas, Texas Tech, SMU and more, but signed for Houston.

He talked about his decision to join the Cougars with On3:

“I chose Houston because of the winning culture that they’ve built,” he said. “I want to go somewhere where we can compete on any given night and I’m playing against and with the best players so I can get better in practice and in games.”

Flemings will join Chris Cenac, Isiah Harwell and Bryce Jackson at Kelvin Sampson's side next season.

