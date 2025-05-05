  • home icon
  • Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Crump, Ashlon Jackson and others share their reaction to 5-star Duke commit Emilee Skinner's social media post

By Nishant
Modified May 05, 2025 20:12 GMT
2025 McDonald
2025 McDonald's All American Girls Game - Source: Getty

Duke signee Emilee Skinner shared a photodump on her Instagram on Monday. The pictures included a mirror selfie, a bernedoodle in a car seat, a black and white picture of herself, a picture on court, and more.

"Shuffled the camera roll," Skinner captioned the post.
Many high school prospects from the Class of 2025 commented under the post.

"Perfection," commented ULCA signee Sienna Betts.
"thx bb," Emilee replied to Bett's comment.
"model vibes," wrote Texas signee Aaliyah Crump.
"🔥,"wrote LSU Tigers signee ZaKiyah Johnson.

Among others who left comments were Stanford Cardinal signee Lara Somfai and 6-foot-4 Class of 2025 center Taylor Sofilkanich.

"ateeee up," Sofilkanich said.
"Iconnnnn 😍😍😍," Somfai commented.
Emilee Skinner's future teammate, Duke junior guard Ashlon Jackson, also left a sweet comment.

"such a cutie patootie," Ashlon Jackson wrote.
Comments on Emilee Skinner&#039;s Instagram photodump
Comments on Emilee Skinner's Instagram photodump

According to On3's Top Recruit Rankings, the 6-foot point guard ranked at No. 6 nationally in her class. Among point guards, she ranked second, only after Aaliyah Chavez. She is the top player in Utah.

Emilee Skinner ended Ridgeline career with third straight title

Emilee Skinner ended her high school career with a third straight 4A state title for Ridgeline despite battling the flu and playing the final with less than 50% energy. The five-star athlete has scored 2,313 career points (4th all-time in Utah), adding 807 rebounds, 417 assists, 382 steals and 166 3-pointers. Ridgeline maintained a record of 102-4 during her four years, with two undefeated seasons.

Ridgeline won by an average of 28.6 points during Skinner’s four years. The team went 4-0 at the Nike TOC thanks to Skinner scoring a go-ahead basket that contributed to a 53-52 semifinal win. Ridgeline finished the 2024–25 season with a 28-0 record.

“She doesn’t just take her athleticism and skill for granted — the girl works and works and works,” Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenks said.

Skinner is a two-time Deseret News Ms. Basketball. She will now play for Duke under coach Kara Lawson with dreams of reaching the WNBA.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

